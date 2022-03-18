Ayurvedic herbs and remedies to control Uric Acid Shared by Dr. Sharda Ayurveda

Herbs

Natural herbs will aid you beneficially in reducing the levels of Uric Acid.

Amla: Amla significantly lowers the uric acid level. Enriched with Vitamin C, and due to its easy availability, it can be consumed in the form of juice, candies. It can also be used in the form of marmalades or eaten raw.

Guggulu: It not only lowers the levels of uric acid in the body but also helps to lose excess weight and reduces joint inflammation.

Dietary changes

Food intake influences the body’s metabolism and hence is responsible for the imbalance in any of the chemicals present in the body. These things must be kept in the mind to keep the body fit and healthy.

Cherries: These are an excellent food choice as it contains anti-inflammatory property which not only reduces the levels of uric acid in the body but also stops the deposition of uric acid crystals in the body.

Citrus fruits: Fruits like lemon and oranges are enriched with Vitamin C. These fruits regulate the levels of Uric acid in the body as they tend to remove excess of it from the body.

Broccoli: This vegetable reduces the level of uric acid in the body. The addition of broccoli to the diet helps you with managing the symptoms of uric acid.

Tomatoes and Cucumber: Using them as a salad will instill you with fiber and it will also prevent the crystallization of uric acid within the joints.

Water: Water can eliminate toxins from the body. Along with toxins, uric acid is also removed from the body. So make sure you drink plenty amount of water.

Food rich in saturated fats, oily foods, canned, and processed foods should be avoided.

Caffeinated drinks, excess sugary drinks, and carbonated drinks should be not consumed.

Excess of dairy products should not be consumed as it triggers the symptoms and worsens the situation.

Lifestyle Changes

One should adopt new activities and leave the old ones which harm the body.

Avoid Alcohol and Tobacco: Substance abuse will flare up the symptoms. So if you are in the habit of smoking or drinking, quit it.

Fasting: Fast once in a week and consume only fresh juices.

Quit sedentary lifestyle: Desk jobs leave no time for people to perform physical activities but one should take some time out of their routine and at least go out for a walk or jog. Just 30 minutes will be enough to deal with the symptoms.

Work-out: To maintain a healthy weight, practice low-impact exercises. Additionally, regular exercises will promote the proper functioning of kidneys and uric acid will not get accumulated in the body. So adopt a workout routine, Zumba, or dance classes.

Yoga and Meditation: Yoga and Meditation will ensure your stress and anxiety are at bay. Since stress triggers the symptoms it needs to be curbed. Yoga asanas like Tadasana, Vrikshasana, and Ardha Matsyendrāsana will help beneficially in managing the condition.

At the same time, meditation will soothe the nerves calming the body, mind, and soul!

