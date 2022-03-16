DIGroup Architecture Announces Key Employee Promotions



These individuals continue to deliver exceptional levels of service to our clients, and actively contribute to the strategic direction, growth and success of the firm, said Jeff Venezia, President.





Swarupa Samant has been named Associate Principal and Kelli Glasgow, Scott Hoffman and Jaime Masler Beach have all been elevated to the level of Associate.





About Swarupa Samant, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP; Associate Principal



Since joining the firm in 2014, Swarupa has skillfully managed some of the firms largest and most complex urban design-build school projects in New Jersey, exceeding $200 million in construction costs. She is strongly committed to sustainable, sensible design, achieving LEED Level Silver status for both the new $133 million Camden High School and the new $45 million Rose M. Lopez Elementary School in Perth Amboy, as well as LEED Gold certification for the new $32 million School #16 in Paterson. She also managed the completion of the award-winning project Dinas Dwellings, supportive housing for survivors of domestic violence, in her hometown of New Brunswick.





With over 25 years of experience as an architect in both the United States and India, she mentors our emerging young architects to help them grow professionally; she also serves on DIGroups internal IT and Construction Administration/QA QC committees, offering her practical experience to support and guide the companys workflows.





About Kelli Glasgow AIA, NCARB, LEED BD+C; Associate



Kelli turned to architecture as a second career after achieving her masters degree from NJIT, pivoting from a career in retail management, to concentrate on sustainability and design. Since joining DIGroup in 2014, she has developed a diversified body of work, leading projects in the academic, civic, and corporate market sectors. Most notably she led the completion of the UNITI Cultural Center at Stony Brook University, a welcoming and inclusive space for students to come together to celebrate diversity. The project was a well-coordinated, collaborative effort between the firms architecture, interior design, and graphic design studios.





Kelli leads the firms most complex and challenging projects. Her ability to develop and expand relationships with clients throughout both design and construction phases produces a continuous stream of repeat business. Her commitment to the firm and people within the firm is evident and valued. As chair of DIGs Human Resources Committee, Kelli assists in developing company policy, standards, and procedures, and organizes professional learning sessions and employee appreciation events.





About Scott D. Hoffman; Associate



Scott joined the firm in 2009 after a 12-year stint with renowned Hillier Architecture. He has garnered extensive knowledge and experience within senior living, academic, healthcare and civic sectors during his career. His passion for design is infectious and clients appreciate his patience and ability to guide them through the entire process.





While he is largely focused on the design of health and wellness facilities for independent, assisted and memory care residences for senior living clientele, his efforts are also directed towards urban design. He recently designed the new Clinton Hill Early Childhood Learning Center, which transformed a long-vacant site in the historic South Ward of Newark, into a vibrant and welcoming childcare/educational facility for the community and their families.





Beyond his project responsibilities, he is a contributing member to the firms Design Group and Human Resources Committees.





About Jaime Masler Beach, AIA, NCARB; Associate



Jaime has been part of DIGroup for a decade. She has achieved great success as both an architect and generator of new business for the firm. She delights in being a problem solver and is appreciated for her forward-thinking approach, keen observations and insights that enhance the experience of the built environment often beyond the immediate need of a project. Her continuous cultivation of relationships has helped the firm gain traction in the industry.





Jaime manages and designs projects for non-profit clients and health-based universities, including the award-winning Dinas Dwellings (supportive housing for survivors of domestic violence), three expansion projects for the Jewish Community Housing Corporations Lester Senior Housing Community, a new health sciences program at St. Elizabeth University, and clinical suites at Rutgers University. In 2021 she co-presented Pulling Back the Curtain: A Case Study in Collaboration & Transparency featuring the award-winning Clinical Academic Research Laboratory at Rutgers RWJ Medical School at the NJAPPA Fall Meeting.





Her commitment to the growth and betterment of the firm is underscored by her recruitment of new hires and participation in the firms Human Resources and Professional Development Committees.





ABOUT DIGROUP ARCHITECTURE:



DIGroup Architecture is an award-winning certified Minority, Disadvantaged, and Small Business Enterprise (MBE/DBE/SBE) specializing in architecture, planning, interior design and environmental graphics, signage and wayfinding for Senior Living, Education, Healthcare and Civic clients.





DIG originated as a consortium of several small architectural firms who formed an alliance to collaborate and compete for large projects issued by the NJ Schools Development Authority that revitalized the states most under-served public school districts. This collaboration became so successful at delivering many of the states most significant, community-centered design projects that the firms formally merged in 2006. The profound impact these projects had on the most basic human need of health and wellness, brought a whole new meaning and purpose to the firm. From that point forward, Architecture for Change became our story, design philosophy and commitment to clients to re-imagine structures and environments to unite people, enhance well-being and enrich communities.





DIGs successes have not gone unnoticed; in 2021, the company was selected as one of the 2021 Leaders in Real Estate, Construction, and Design in the Architecture category by NJBIZ, and was ranked among the top Minority Businesses and Architectural firms by both NJBIZ and Philadelphia Business Journal.





