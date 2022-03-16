Melissa Krasnow, Attorney, CIPP/US and NACD, VLP Law Group LLP to Speak at Structuring an Effective Third-Party Risk Management Program



For further details, please visit:



https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/structuring-an-effective-third-party-risk-management-program-cle/





About Melissa Krasnow



Melissa Krasnow is a partner at VLP Law Group LLP based in Minneapolis (recognized by Whos Who in America, Women in Law  Minnesota, for 2021). VLP is a BTI Cybersecurity Standout 2020  Leading Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Law Firm (Cybersecurity Standout in State & Local Regulations and distinguished Cybersecurity firm in four separate areas)). Her practice includes privacy and data security law (including California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)/California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), Colorado Privacy Act (CPA) and Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA)), financial service law, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and related contract requirements.





About VLP Law Group LLP



Founded in 2008, VLP is a business and transactional law firm that delivers top-quality legal services from experienced attorneys through an efficient platform. VLPs clients range from individual executives and early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies, including public and private corporations, venture capital investors, and nonprofits.





VLP Law Group is a BTI Cybersecurity Standout 2020  Leading Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Law Firm (Cybersecurity Standout in State & Local Regulations and distinguished Cybersecurity firm in four separate areas).





Abstract



Todays digital landscape has opened vast opportunities for companies to rely on third-party software and applications when it comes to important business transactions. However, the onset of the remote workforce arrangements has instigated a surge of changes and disruptions in the way businesses deliver their services to their clients. These changes posed higher level risks and compromised sensitive data across industries, including the financial sector.





Establishing an effective third-party risk management (TPRM) program has become vital now more than ever and businesses are called to align their TPRM practices with the most updated regulations to mitigate risks.





Join a panel of practitioners and TPRM thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group as they delve into an in-depth analysis of the current trends involving third-party risk management. The speakers, among other things, will provide financial institutions with tips and best practices to strengthen and structure their TPRM programs in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.





Key topics include:



 Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM): Nuts and Bolts



 Trends and Developments



 Recent Third-Party Breaches



 Structuring Effective TPRM for Financial Institutions



 Best Practices and Strategies



 What Lies Ahead





About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.





The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/.

###