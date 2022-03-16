Viral Roger’s Adventure Fantasy Novel in Amazon Flipkart



Viral Roger, the first-time author deals with the mystery and adventure of transcending dimensions. Her book is a work of fiction or can be defined as the stretch of imagination. It has all the elements including fun, friendship, humour, danger and those intriguing mystery which makes the novel a good read. Major publications and media houses are calling it a gripping read. Readers are anticipating the nature of mysteries to be uncovered by the protagonist and his friends.





The Mysterious Elixir is the first of the The Quest of William Wood series. Viral Roger says that it is the base of all the rest of books to follow. While the plots and scenes are different in each book, the characters remain the same.





Coming to the plot, the story revolves around William Wood and his quests for truth behind the strange events, he came across. It is a mesmerizing tale engulfed with mysterious events and actions. Each scene has been written in such a creative manner that readers of any age can get context as per their perceptions.





Viral Roger says that The Quest of William Wood series was always meant to be. She had always been invested in storytelling since her early school days. Her storytelling process began with her son, whom she began narrating bedtime stories. Her short stories began building up into intricate and vivid narration, with the characters staying the same. She then thought of penning her imagination, and the book was born.





For now, book lovers can purchase the Paperback and Kindle Edition of The Quests of William Wood from Amazon, Flipkart, Goodreads and Google Play Store. A good read will apparently give mental solace to the readers.

