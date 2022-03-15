National level of information regarding Livestock population is collected every 5 years. The last livestock census was conducted in 2019 and next census is due in 2024. As per 2019 census, total population of stray dog and stray cattle in the country was 203.31 lakh.





The management of public health, sanitation and cattle pounds comes under the purview of the State/UT Government and the local bodies need to evolve the mechanism to control stray animals in order to protect the citizens.





As per the Article 246(3) of the Constitution of India in List II of Seventh Schedule the Preservation, protection and improvement of stock and prevention of animal diseases; veterinary training and practice is under State list on which the State has exclusive power to make laws for such State or any part thereof with respect to any of the matters enumerated in List II in the Seventh Schedule. Further, as per the Article 48 of the Constitution of India, State shall endeavour to organise agriculture and animal husbandry on modern and scientific lines and shall, in particular, take steps for preserving and improving the breeds, and prohibiting the slaughter, of cows and calves and other milch and draught cattle.





As per the Eleventh Schedule of Constitution of India, the state may endow Panchayat to establish and run the Cattle Pounds (Kanji Houses)/Gaushala Shelters (community assets). Many States are establishing the Gaushalas and Shelter houses for control of Stray Cattle.





Further, as per Section 3 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, it is the duty of every person having care or charge of any animal to take all reasonable measures to ensure the wellbeing of such animals and to prevent infliction of unnecessary pain and suffering. Section 11(1) (h) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 provides that it is a cruelty, if any person, being the owner of (any animal) fails to provide such animal with sufficient food, drink or shelter and as per the Section 11 (1)(i) it is a Cruelty, if any person, without reasonable cause, abandons any animal in circumstances which tender it likely that it will suffer pain by reason or starvation, thirst and it is also a punishable offense under PCA Act, 1960. The Provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and Rules framed there under need to be implemented by the State Governments.





In view of the aforesaid constitutional arrangements, the States are mandated to arrange the shelters and kanji house to control the stray animals population. Further, the Central Government has framed Rules for Animal Birth Control (Dogs) to control the dog population. It is the duty of the Local Bodies are mandated to implement the ABC Programme in their respective localities as per provisions of the Rules.





State/UT-wise the number of persons killed by animals during 2018-2020 is placed at Annexure-I.