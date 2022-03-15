PROCUREMENT OF COW DUNG





Cow dung procurement from farmers is the responsibility of State Government. The States are implementing Schemes and programs in this regard. In addition, to supplement the efforts of State Government, the Ministry of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Government of India is implementing a multi-agency flagship programme named as GOBARDHAN project in order to promote use of organic fertilizer and fuel using animal dung and agriculture waste. National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has established successful pilot model on manure value chain to harness the potential in cow dung in Mujkuva and Jakariyapura village of Anand district. NDDB is also working on large scale unique model in Varanasi Milk Union wherein electrical and thermal energy needs of dairy plants can be sufficed by dung based biogas plants. Besides, Banaskantha District Co-operative Milk Producers Union is also promoting cattle dung biogas plant by cooperative dairies/ entrepreneurs using cow dung and agri-wastes. Under Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund and Dairy Infrastructure Development Fund, provision has been made to provide interest subvention for the projects which can convert cow dung and agri- wastes into Compressed biogas and organic fertilizers.









