SUBSIDIZED CATTLE FEED





Animal Husbandry is a State subject. Different States have introduced their own schemes to make available the subsidized feed and fodder for Livestock. This Ministry is supplementing the efforts of the State Governments in this direction. Additionally, the Animal Welfare Board of India is giving assistance for providing feed and fodder to Animal Welfare Organizations under General Grants in a limited scale. Also, the schemes, ‘National Livestock Mission’ and ‘Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund’ implemented by this Ministry enable the livestock owners for increased availability of animal feed.





Various State Governments are implementing schemes in which supply of Animals feeds rather than food grains at an affordable rate is included.





The non-availability of quality cattle feed will affect the health and milk production of the Cattle. Various research studies have been conducted across India which indicate that non-availability of quality cattle feed affects the health as well as milk production of the cattle in the country.









This information was given by The Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Shri. Parshottam Rupala in the Lok Sabha in a written reply today.





