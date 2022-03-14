NDR Medical Expands Asia Pacific Presence with New Office in Japan

NDR Medical (NDR), the leading interventional robotics company, today announced the opening of its new office in Tokyo, Japan, marking its fourth location in Asia Pacific. The new office will enable NDR to strengthen its partnerships with hospitals and collaborators in the Japanese market, and adds to the company’s presence in the region alongside its headquarters in Singapore, as well as offices in Malaysia and China.

The new office will be managed by Dr. Kazumi Taguchi, NDR’s newly appointed Chief Medical Officer in Japan and Assistant Professor and head of research in Nephro-urology at Nagoya City University. Dr. Kazumi Taguchi has been working closely with NDR for the past three years, and is the principal investigator on its first clinical study conducted in Japan. Dr. Kazumi Taguchi will be presenting the abstract acceptance at American Urological Association 2022 in New Orleans in May 2022.

“The Automated Needle Targeting (ANT) solution developed by NDR has been proven to be safe and effective in various academic settings. I strongly believe it promises a brighter future and better healthcare outcomes for both physicians and patients,” said Dr. Kazumi Taguchi. “It’s a great honour to join this terrific venture, and I look forward to dedicating my expertise to achieving the mission of achieving safer, more accurate surgical procedures together with NDR Medical Technology.”

Bringing the benefits of Automated Needle Targeting (ANT)-X to more patients

Alongside the opening of its new office in Tokyo, NDR will also launch its first multi-site trial in Japan for Automated Needle Targeting (ANT)-X with two university hospitals. The trial is expected to commence in Q2 2022 and include more than 100 patients. It aims to evaluate the puncture superiority of ANT-X compared with conventional techniques, and will be used for Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) submission and approval, which is required for commercial use of medical devices in Japan.

“Japan currently has the highest number of computed tomography (CT) machines per million population in the world. It is a mature medical technology market, and healthcare facilities and staff in the country are adept at tapping technological solutions to improve treatment outcomes,” said Alan Goh, CEO, NDR Medical. “Getting early adoption in Japan helps to validate our technology, and affirms our approach for interventional procedures. The new office and our activities in Japan are important steps in our future business growth strategy.”

About NDR Medical Technology Pte. Ltd.

NDR Medical Technology Pte. Ltd. is the leading interventional robotics company. Our patented Automated Needle Targeting (ANT) technology facilitates accurate and precise needle punctures in the minimally invasive image-guided procedures for lung, liver, kidney, spine, etc. With our vision to lead AI-empowered interventional robotics, we strive to create revolutionary breakthroughs every day.