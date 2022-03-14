Messy.fm CEO Molly Beck Named to NSBA Leadership Council

Molly Beck of Orlando, FL was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Beck, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Beck. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Beck started her first small business, a pin-making venture, while still in college. Since then, she has launched new ventures both on her own and inside of large companies. She is passionate about making entrepreneurship accessible to all. After running a content business during the hey-day of blogging, she switched from content creator to technology owner as she saw the online trends switching from text to audio. To date, almost 14,000 podcasts have been created on her company’s award-winning enterprise podcast creation software. They have been listened to more than 2,300,000 times by employees at the world’s most innovative organizations.

Beck joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Molly Beck as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

Messy.fm’s award-winning software empowers businesses to create internal, employee-only podcasts in minutes. Organizational leaders create and then distribute the private podcasts using Messy.fm’s SSO-enabled, cloud-based episode creation suite and employee listening platform. Trusted by publicly traded companies and organizations of all sizes, learn more at www.messy.fm.