Nation’s Top Medicare Advantage Insurers Reported by Medicare Insurance Association

UnitedHealthcare was the nation’s leading provider of Medicare Advantage plans according to a report shared today by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

“UnitedHealthcare accounted for 27 percent of all MA plans followed by Humana with 18 percent,” shares Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare insurance advocacy organization. “As more consumers favor Medicare Advantage plan coverage, we are being asked which plans do people most frequently choose.”

According to the Association, some 29 million Americans are expected to be enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan this year. “For the first time, that’s more than twice the number selecting a Medigap or Medicare Supplement plan,” Slome adds.

Some 14 percent of MA plans were offered by a Blue Cross / Blue Shield entity followed by CVS Health (Aetna) which was the choice of 11 percent of all plan participants in 2021.

“Picking the best Medicare plan option is more complex than ever,” declares Slome. “And competition for consumers has reached a frenzied pace, just looking at the hundreds of millions of dollars being spent on television ads featuring celebrity spokespeople.”

