Hong Kong – HKSAR Government strives to stablise the supply to Hong Kong under new cross-boundary land transport arrangements

HKSAR Government strives to stablise the supply to Hong Kong under new cross-boundary land transport arrangements ******************************************************************************************



​The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government has been working closely with the Guangdong Provincial Government and the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government to continuously improve cross-boundary transport arrangements, so as to ensure a stable goods supply to Hong Kong. Meanwhile, various anti-epidemic measures have also been strengthened to avoid the spillover of the epidemic.







In view of the current epidemic situation in both the Mainland and Hong Kong, starting from 0.00am tomorrow (March 14), all cross-boundary goods vehicles after entering Shenzhen from Hong Kong must transport goods at centralised transfer yards, which are set up at the Huanggang Port, the Man Kam To Boundary Control Point (BCP), the Liantang BCP, and the Shenzhen Bay Port in Shenzhen, so as to reduce the risk of epidemic transmission on both sides. At the same time, in order to ensure a stable supply of fresh produce to Hong Kong, the operating hours of the Man Kam To BCP will be extended from the current 7am to 10pm to 7am to 3am the next day.







The Transport and Housing Bureau, together with other relevant departments including the Transport Department, the Customs and Excise Department, and the Centre for Food Safety of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, will maintain close liaison with the Mainland authorities, monitor the traffic situations at different ports/BCPs, and stay connected with the trade, to ensure smooth cross-boundary cargo transportation and unimpeded connection with mainland drivers.







The HKSAR Government thanks the cross-boundary goods vehicle trade for their continuous efforts in complying with various anti-epidemic measures taken by the two governments, and calls on Hong Kong cross-boundary goods vehicle drivers to support the new transfer arrangements, so as to ensure stable goods supply to Hong Kong, and to assist the Mainland side to smoothly implement various anti-epidemic measures.







The HKSAR Government will also continue to promote the temporary cargo transfer arrangements at the air cargo facilities of the Hong Kong International Airport, the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals, and the Tuen Mun River Trade Terminal, with the Guangdong Provincial Government and the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government, to ensure smooth cross-boundary land transport.







Besides, we will further increase the capacity of water transportation to improve the supply of fresh food and other essentials. At present, Shenzhen has opened three water transportation routes, and other cities in Guangdong have also opened six water transportation routes, with a daily capacity of more than 10 000 tonnes.







In addition to expanding water transportation, the HKSAR Government has also fully promoted the use of railway transportation. Following the increase to the current two trains a day, we are actively working with all parties to further step up the frequency, with a view to enhancing and complementing the supply of goods through land, water and railway transport.







The HKSAR Government will continue to explore with the Guangdong Provincial Government and the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government various means to ensure a stable and sufficient goods supply from the Mainland to Hong Kong, and to support the Mainland’s anti-epidemic work.

