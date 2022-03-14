Consumer Price Index Numbers on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of February 2022

   The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of February 2022 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.


2.             The Price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of February 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.6% villages and 98.2% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 89.6% for rural and 92.9% for urban.


3.             All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. February 2022 over February 2021), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:


All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI








Indices

Feb. 2022 (Prov.)

Jan. 2022 (Final)

Feb. 2021

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

CPI (General)

6.38

5.75

6.07

6.12

5.91

6.01

4.19

5.96

5.03

CFPI

5.87

5.76

5.85

5.18

5.88

5.43

2.89

5.63

3.87


 Notes: Prov.  – Provisional, Combd. – Combined


4.          Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:


Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: February, 2022 over January,2022









Indices

Rural

Urban

Combined

Index Value

% Change

Index Value

% Change

Index Value

% Change

Feb.22

Jan.22

Feb.22

Jan.22

Feb.22

Jan.22

CPI (General)

166.7

166.4

0.18

165.5

165.0

0.30

166.1

165.7

0.24

CFPI

162.3

162.5

-0.12

168.8

169.2

-0.24

164.6

164.9

-0.18


 Note: Figures of February 2022 are provisional.




5.          Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.


Next date of release: 12th April 2022 (Tuesday) for March 2022.




List of Annex









Annex

Title

I

All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for January 2022 (Final) and February 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

II

All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for February 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

III

General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for January 2022 (Final) and February 2022 (Provisional)

IV

Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for February 2022 (Provisional)






Annex I


All India Consumer Price Indices


(Base: 2012=100)



































Group Code

Sub-group Code

Description

Rural

Urban

Combined

Weights

Jan. 22 Index


(Final)

Feb. 22 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Jan. 22 Index


(Final)

Feb. 22 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Jan. 22 Index


(Final)

Feb. 22 Index


(Prov.)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

1.1.01

Cereals and products

12.35

148.3

148.8

6.59

152.2

152.5

9.67

149.5

150.0

1.1.02

Meat and fish

4.38

196.9

198.1

2.73

202.1

205.1

3.61

198.7

200.6

1.1.03

Egg

0.49

178.0

175.5

0.36

180.1

176.4

0.43

178.8

175.8

1.1.04

Milk and products

7.72

160.5

160.7

5.33

160.4

160.5

6.61

160.5

160.6

1.1.05

Oils and fats

4.21

192.6

192.6

2.81

171.0

171.5

3.56

184.7

184.9

1.1.06

Fruits

2.88

151.2

151.4

2.90

156.5

156.4

2.89

153.7

153.7

1.1.07

Vegetables

7.46

159.2

155.3

4.41

203.6

198.0

6.04

174.3

169.8

1.1.08

Pulses and products

2.95

164.0

163.9

1.73

163.8

163.2

2.38

163.9

163.7

1.1.09

Sugar and Confectionery

1.70

119.3

118.1

0.97

121.3

120.6

1.36

120.0

118.9

1.1.10

Spices

3.11

173.3

175.3

1.79

169.8

172.1

2.50

172.1

174.2

1.2.11

Non-alcoholic beverages

1.37

169.8

170.5

1.13

156.6

156.7

1.26

164.3

164.7

1.1.12

Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.

5.56

175.8

176.3

5.54

179.0

180.0

5.55

177.3

178.0

1

Food and beverages

54.18

164.1

163.9

36.29

170.3

170.1

45.86

166.4

166.2

2

Pan, tobacco and intoxicants

3.26

190.7

191.5

1.36

196.4

196.5

2.38

192.2

192.8

3.1.01

Clothing

6.32

173.2

174.2

4.72

164.7

165.7

5.58

169.9

170.9

3.1.02

Footwear

1.04

169.3

171.0

0.85

148.5

150.4

0.95

160.7

162.4

3

Clothing and footwear

7.36

172.7

173.7

5.57

162.2

163.4

6.53

168.5

169.6

4

Housing

21.67

164.5

165.5

10.07

164.5

165.5

5

Fuel and light

7.94

165.8

167.3

5.58

161.6

163.0

6.84

164.2

165.7

6.1.01

Household goods and services

3.75

164.9

165.7

3.87

156.8

157.4

3.80

161.1

161.8

6.1.02

Health

6.83

174.7

175.3

4.81

166.1

167.2

5.89

171.4

172.2

6.1.03

Transport and communication

7.60

160.8

161.1

9.73

152.7

153.1

8.59

156.5

156.9

6.1.04

Recreation and amusement

1.37

164.9

165.5

2.04

158.4

159.4

1.68

161.2

162.1

6.1.05

Education

3.46

169.9

170.3

5.62

161.0

162.0

4.46

164.7

165.4

6.1.06

Personal care and effects

4.25

163.2

164.5

3.47

162.8

164.1

3.89

163.0

164.3

6

Miscellaneous

27.26

166.6

167.2

29.53

158.6

159.4

28.32

162.7

163.4

General Index (All Groups)

100.00

166.4

166.7

100.00

165.0

165.5

100.00

165.7

166.1

Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)

47.25

162.5

162.3

29.62

169.2

168.8

39.06

164.9

164.6


Notes:


  1. Prov. : Provisional.

  2. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.

  3. –        : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.




Annex II


All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for February 2022 (Provisional)


(Base: 2012=100)



































Group Code

Sub-group Code

Description

Rural

Urban

Combined

Feb. 21 Index


(Final)

Feb. 22


Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Feb. 21 Index


(Final)

Feb. 22


Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Feb. 21 Index


(Final)

Feb. 22


Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)
 

1.1.01

Cereals and products

142.8

148.8

4.20

147.6

152.5

3.32

144.3

150.0

3.95
 

1.1.02

Meat and fish

184.2

198.1

7.55

191.3

205.1

7.21

186.7

200.6

7.45
 

1.1.03

Egg

168.0

175.5

4.46

170.1

176.4

3.70

168.8

175.8

4.15
 

1.1.04

Milk and products

154.5

160.7

4.01

155.1

160.5

3.48

154.7

160.6

3.81
 

1.1.05

Oils and fats

163.1

192.6

18.09

151.5

171.5

13.20

158.8

184.9

16.44
 

1.1.06

Fruits

147.2

151.4

2.85

153.9

156.4

1.62

150.3

153.7

2.26
 

1.1.07

Vegetables

149.7

155.3

3.74

180.0

198.0

10.00

160.0

169.8

6.13
 

1.1.08

Pulses and products

158.4

163.9

3.47

159.8

163.2

2.13

158.9

163.7

3.02
 

1.1.09

Sugar and Confectionery

111.8

118.1

5.64

114.8

120.6

5.05

112.8

118.9

5.41
 

1.1.10

Spices

165.0

175.3

6.24

162.6

172.1

5.84

164.2

174.2

6.09
 

1.2.11

Non-alcoholic beverages

160.1

170.5

6.50

149.3

156.7

4.96

155.6

164.7

5.85
 

1.1.12

Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.

165.8

176.3

6.33

169.4

180.0

6.26

167.5

178.0

6.27

1

  

Food and beverages

154.7

163.9

5.95

160.8

170.1

5.78

156.9

166.2

5.93

2

  

Pan, tobacco and intoxicants

186.5

191.5

2.68

193.3

196.5

1.66

188.3

192.8

2.39
 

3.1.01

Clothing

159.2

174.2

9.42

154.3

165.7

7.39

157.3

170.9

8.65
 

3.1.02

Footwear

154.0

171.0

11.04

138.3

150.4

8.75

147.5

162.4

10.10

3

  

Clothing and footwear

158.4

173.7

9.66

151.8

163.4

7.64

155.8

169.6

8.86

4

  

Housing

159.8

165.5

3.57

159.8

165.5

3.57

5

  

Fuel and light

154.4

167.3

8.35

149.2

163.0

9.25

152.4

165.7

8.73
 

6.1.01

Household goods and services

154.8

165.7

7.04

146.5

157.4

7.44

150.9

161.8

7.22
 

6.1.02

Health

164.3

175.3

6.70

156.2

167.2

7.04

161.2

172.2

6.82
 

6.1.03

Transport and communication

150.2

161.1

7.26

140.5

153.1

8.97

145.1

156.9

8.13
 

6.1.04

Recreation and amusement

157.2

165.5

5.28

147.3

159.4

8.21

151.6

162.1

6.93
 

6.1.05

Education

163.7

170.3

4.03

156.7

162.0

3.38

159.6

165.4

3.63
 

6.1.06

Personal care and effects

155.2

164.5

5.99

156.8

164.1

4.66

155.9

164.3

5.39

6

  

Miscellaneous

157.2

167.2

6.36

149.3

159.4

6.76

153.4

163.4

6.52

General Index (All Groups)

156.7

166.7

6.38

156.5

165.5

5.75

156.6

166.1

6.07

Consumer Food Price Index

153.3

162.3

5.87

159.6

168.8

5.76

155.5

164.6

5.85


Notes:


  1. Prov.       : Provisional.

  2. –               : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.




Annex III


State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices


(Base: 2012=100)












































Sl. No.

Name of the State/UT

Rural

Urban

Combined

Weights

Jan. 22 Index


(Final)

Feb. 22 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Jan. 22 Index


(Final)

Feb. 22 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Jan. 22 Index


(Final)

Feb. 22 Index


(Prov.)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

1

Andhra Pradesh

5.40

167.3

167.3

3.64

170.3

170.9

4.58

168.4

168.6

2

Arunachal Pradesh

0.14

174.1

174.0

0.06

0.10

174.1

174.0

3

Assam

2.63

169.4

168.6

0.79

167.0

167.1

1.77

168.9

168.3

4

Bihar

8.21

162.1

162.0

1.62

167.6

168.0

5.14

162.9

162.9

5

Chhattisgarh

1.68

164.3

164.8

1.22

162.7

162.5

1.46

163.7

163.9

6

Delhi

0.28

159.6

159.8

5.64

159.1

159.4

2.77

159.1

159.4

7

Goa

0.14

167.3

169.3

0.25

162.0

162.2

0.19

164.1

164.9

8

Gujarat

4.54

162.1

162.6

6.82

155.7

155.8

5.60

158.5

158.8

9

Haryana

3.30

161.8

162.2

3.35

158.3

158.8

3.32

160.2

160.6

10

Himachal Pradesh

1.03

159.8

160.4

0.26

163.7

164.7

0.67

160.5

161.2

11

Jharkhand

1.96

163.3

163.8

1.39

167.0

167.6

1.69

164.7

165.3

12

Karnataka

5.09

168.2

167.5

6.81

174.0

173.7

5.89

171.3

170.8

13

Kerala

5.50

172.9

172.6

3.46

171.0

171.6

4.55

172.2

172.2

14

Madhya Pradesh

4.93

163.7

164.7

3.97

166.7

168.0

4.48

164.9

166.1

15

Maharashtra

8.25

167.6

167.7

18.86

160.7

161.6

13.18

163.0

163.6

16

Manipur

0.23

183.9

183.2

0.12

171.6

169.1

0.18

180.0

178.7

17

Meghalaya

0.28

158.8

158.4

0.15

162.7

161.8

0.22

160.0

159.5

18

Mizoram

0.07

170.3

173.1

0.13

164.0

164.2

0.10

166.5

167.7

19

Nagaland

0.14

177.6

179.0

0.12

163.6

163.7

0.13

171.6

172.5

20

Odisha

2.93

167.2

167.4

1.31

162.0

162.8

2.18

165.7

166.1

21

Punjab

3.31

161.4

162.5

3.09

153.1

153.6

3.21

157.7

158.5

22

Rajasthan

6.63

162.4

163.7

4.23

162.3

163.4

5.51

162.4

163.6

23

Sikkim

0.06

182.4

183.2

0.03

169.3

171.7

0.05

178.1

179.4

24

Tamil Nadu

5.55

172.8

172.2

9.20

172.9

171.9

7.25

172.9

172.0

25

Telangana

3.16

174.0

174.1

4.41

169.3

169.8

3.74

171.4

171.7

26

Tripura

0.35

182.1

180.6

0.14

170.8

170.7

0.25

179.2

178.0

27

Uttar Pradesh

14.83

163.1

163.9

9.54

165.0

165.2

12.37

163.8

164.4

28

Uttarakhand

1.06

163.0

163.7

0.73

163.9

164.0

0.91

163.3

163.8

29

West Bengal

6.99

172.4

173.0

7.20

171.1

173.5

7.09

171.8

173.2

30

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

0.05

184.9

182.3

0.07

168.1

166.0

0.06

176.4

174.0

31

Chandigarh

0.02

167.0

167.5

0.34

156.2

157.0

0.17

156.8

157.6

32

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

0.02

154.1

154.0

0.04

160.1

160.9

0.03

158.1

158.6

33

Daman & Diu

0.02

171.4

169.8

0.02

164.4

164.2

0.02

168.5

167.5

34

Jammu & Kashmir*

1.14

176.6

177.4

0.72

174.4

176.3

0.94

175.8

177.0

35

Lakshadweep

0.01

176.6

176.9

0.01

157.7

154.8

0.01

166.9

165.6

36

Puducherry

0.08

173.0

172.4

0.27

170.7

172.1

0.17

171.3

172.2

All India

100.00

166.4

166.7

100.00

165.0

165.5

100.00

165.7

166.1


Notes:


  1. Prov.             :  Provisional

  2. —   :  indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled.

  3. *    : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir


and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).


Annex IV




Major State/UT wise year-on-year inflation rates (%) for February 2022 (Provisional)


(Base: 2012=100)






























Sl. No.

Name of the State/UT

Rural

Urban

Combined

Feb. 21 Index


(Final)

Feb. 22


Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Feb. 21 Index


(Final)

Feb. 22


Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Feb. 21 Index


(Final)

Feb. 22


Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

1

Andhra Pradesh

160.3

167.3

4.37

161.4

170.9

5.89

160.7

168.6

4.92

2

Assam

157.4

168.6

7.12

159.7

167.1

4.63

157.9

168.3

6.59

3

Bihar

153.1

162.0

5.81

158.7

168.0

5.86

153.9

162.9

5.85

4

Chhattisgarh

154.6

164.8

6.60

153.8

162.5

5.66

154.3

163.9

6.22

5

Delhi

152.8

159.8

4.58

150.7

159.4

5.77

150.8

159.4

5.70

6

Gujarat

151.9

162.6

7.04

147.2

155.8

5.84

149.2

158.8

6.43

7

Haryana

150.4

162.2

7.85

149.7

158.8

6.08

150.1

160.6

7.00

8

Himachal Pradesh

150.6

160.4

6.51

155.2

164.7

6.12

151.4

161.2

6.47

9

Jharkhand

152.8

163.8

7.20

157.2

167.6

6.62

154.5

165.3

6.99

10

Karnataka

160.1

167.5

4.62

164.1

173.7

5.85

162.3

170.8

5.24

11

Kerala

166.8

172.6

3.48

163.6

171.6

4.89

165.7

172.2

3.92

12

Madhya Pradesh

153.2

164.7

7.51

158.6

168.0

5.93

155.4

166.1

6.89

13

Maharashtra

156.9

167.7

6.88

151.3

161.6

6.81

153.2

163.6

6.79

14

Odisha

158.5

167.4

5.62

155.1

162.8

4.96

157.5

166.1

5.46

15

Punjab

155.2

162.5

4.70

149.2

153.6

2.95

152.5

158.5

3.93

16

Rajasthan

153.9

163.7

6.37

154.1

163.4

6.04

154.0

163.6

6.23

17

Tamil Nadu

164.9

172.2

4.43

165.1

171.9

4.12

165.0

172.0

4.24

18

Telangana

162.0

174.1

7.47

159.9

169.8

6.19

160.8

171.7

6.78

19

Uttar Pradesh

151.8

163.9

7.97

156.9

165.2

5.29

153.6

164.4

7.03

20

Uttarakhand

153.9

163.7

6.37

154.0

164.0

6.49

153.9

163.8

6.43

21

West Bengal

159.3

173.0

8.60

161.8

173.5

7.23

160.5

173.2

7.91

22

Jammu & Kashmir*

165.5

177.4

7.19

165.1

176.3

6.78

165.4

177.0

7.01

All India

156.7

166.7

6.38

156.5

165.5

5.75

156.6

166.1

6.07


Notes: 


  1. Prov.     :  Provisional.

  2. *               : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu &  Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).




