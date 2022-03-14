Consumer Price Index Numbers on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of February 2022





The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of February 2022 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.





2. The Price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of February 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.6% villages and 98.2% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 89.6% for rural and 92.9% for urban.





3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. February 2022 over February 2021), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:





All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI





Indices Feb. 2022 (Prov.) Jan. 2022 (Final) Feb. 2021

Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd.

CPI (General) 6.38 5.75 6.07 6.12 5.91 6.01 4.19 5.96 5.03

CFPI 5.87 5.76 5.85 5.18 5.88 5.43 2.89 5.63 3.87











Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined





4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:





Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: February, 2022 over January,2022





Indices Rural Urban Combined

Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Index Value % Change

Feb.22 Jan.22 Feb.22 Jan.22 Feb.22 Jan.22

CPI (General) 166.7 166.4 0.18 165.5 165.0 0.30 166.1 165.7 0.24

CFPI 162.3 162.5 -0.12 168.8 169.2 -0.24 164.6 164.9 -0.18











Note: Figures of February 2022 are provisional.









5. Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.





Next date of release: 12th April 2022 (Tuesday) for March 2022.









List of Annex





Annex Title

I All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for January 2022 (Final) and February 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

II All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for February 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for January 2022 (Final) and February 2022 (Provisional)

IV Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for February 2022 (Provisional)



















Annex I





All India Consumer Price Indices





(Base: 2012=100)





Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined

Weights Jan. 22 Index



(Final) Feb. 22 Index



(Prov.) Weights Jan. 22 Index



(Final) Feb. 22 Index



(Prov.) Weights Jan. 22 Index



(Final) Feb. 22 Index



(Prov.)

(1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12)



1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 148.3 148.8 6.59 152.2 152.5 9.67 149.5 150.0



1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 196.9 198.1 2.73 202.1 205.1 3.61 198.7 200.6



1.1.03 Egg 0.49 178.0 175.5 0.36 180.1 176.4 0.43 178.8 175.8



1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 160.5 160.7 5.33 160.4 160.5 6.61 160.5 160.6



1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 192.6 192.6 2.81 171.0 171.5 3.56 184.7 184.9



1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 151.2 151.4 2.90 156.5 156.4 2.89 153.7 153.7



1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 159.2 155.3 4.41 203.6 198.0 6.04 174.3 169.8



1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 164.0 163.9 1.73 163.8 163.2 2.38 163.9 163.7



1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 119.3 118.1 0.97 121.3 120.6 1.36 120.0 118.9



1.1.10 Spices 3.11 173.3 175.3 1.79 169.8 172.1 2.50 172.1 174.2



1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 169.8 170.5 1.13 156.6 156.7 1.26 164.3 164.7



1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 175.8 176.3 5.54 179.0 180.0 5.55 177.3 178.0

1

Food and beverages 54.18 164.1 163.9 36.29 170.3 170.1 45.86 166.4 166.2

2

Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 190.7 191.5 1.36 196.4 196.5 2.38 192.2 192.8



3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 173.2 174.2 4.72 164.7 165.7 5.58 169.9 170.9



3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 169.3 171.0 0.85 148.5 150.4 0.95 160.7 162.4

3

Clothing and footwear 7.36 172.7 173.7 5.57 162.2 163.4 6.53 168.5 169.6

4

Housing – – – 21.67 164.5 165.5 10.07 164.5 165.5

5

Fuel and light 7.94 165.8 167.3 5.58 161.6 163.0 6.84 164.2 165.7



6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 164.9 165.7 3.87 156.8 157.4 3.80 161.1 161.8



6.1.02 Health 6.83 174.7 175.3 4.81 166.1 167.2 5.89 171.4 172.2



6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 160.8 161.1 9.73 152.7 153.1 8.59 156.5 156.9



6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 164.9 165.5 2.04 158.4 159.4 1.68 161.2 162.1



6.1.05 Education 3.46 169.9 170.3 5.62 161.0 162.0 4.46 164.7 165.4



6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 163.2 164.5 3.47 162.8 164.1 3.89 163.0 164.3

6

Miscellaneous 27.26 166.6 167.2 29.53 158.6 159.4 28.32 162.7 163.4

General Index (All Groups) 100.00 166.4 166.7 100.00 165.0 165.5 100.00 165.7 166.1

Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 162.5 162.3 29.62 169.2 168.8 39.06 164.9 164.6











Notes:





Prov. : Provisional. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.









Annex II





All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for February 2022 (Provisional)





(Base: 2012=100)





Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined



Feb. 21 Index



(Final) Feb. 22

Index



(Prov.) Inflation Rate



(%) Feb. 21 Index



(Final) Feb. 22

Index



(Prov.) Inflation Rate



(%) Feb. 21 Index



(Final) Feb. 22

Index



(Prov.) Inflation Rate



(%)



(1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12)



1.1.01 Cereals and products 142.8 148.8 4.20 147.6 152.5 3.32 144.3 150.0 3.95



1.1.02 Meat and fish 184.2 198.1 7.55 191.3 205.1 7.21 186.7 200.6 7.45



1.1.03 Egg 168.0 175.5 4.46 170.1 176.4 3.70 168.8 175.8 4.15



1.1.04 Milk and products 154.5 160.7 4.01 155.1 160.5 3.48 154.7 160.6 3.81



1.1.05 Oils and fats 163.1 192.6 18.09 151.5 171.5 13.20 158.8 184.9 16.44



1.1.06 Fruits 147.2 151.4 2.85 153.9 156.4 1.62 150.3 153.7 2.26



1.1.07 Vegetables 149.7 155.3 3.74 180.0 198.0 10.00 160.0 169.8 6.13



1.1.08 Pulses and products 158.4 163.9 3.47 159.8 163.2 2.13 158.9 163.7 3.02



1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 111.8 118.1 5.64 114.8 120.6 5.05 112.8 118.9 5.41



1.1.10 Spices 165.0 175.3 6.24 162.6 172.1 5.84 164.2 174.2 6.09



1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 160.1 170.5 6.50 149.3 156.7 4.96 155.6 164.7 5.85



1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 165.8 176.3 6.33 169.4 180.0 6.26 167.5 178.0 6.27



1 Food and beverages 154.7 163.9 5.95 160.8 170.1 5.78 156.9 166.2 5.93



2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 186.5 191.5 2.68 193.3 196.5 1.66 188.3 192.8 2.39



3.1.01 Clothing 159.2 174.2 9.42 154.3 165.7 7.39 157.3 170.9 8.65



3.1.02 Footwear 154.0 171.0 11.04 138.3 150.4 8.75 147.5 162.4 10.10



3 Clothing and footwear 158.4 173.7 9.66 151.8 163.4 7.64 155.8 169.6 8.86



4 Housing – – – 159.8 165.5 3.57 159.8 165.5 3.57



5 Fuel and light 154.4 167.3 8.35 149.2 163.0 9.25 152.4 165.7 8.73



6.1.01 Household goods and services 154.8 165.7 7.04 146.5 157.4 7.44 150.9 161.8 7.22



6.1.02 Health 164.3 175.3 6.70 156.2 167.2 7.04 161.2 172.2 6.82



6.1.03 Transport and communication 150.2 161.1 7.26 140.5 153.1 8.97 145.1 156.9 8.13



6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 157.2 165.5 5.28 147.3 159.4 8.21 151.6 162.1 6.93



6.1.05 Education 163.7 170.3 4.03 156.7 162.0 3.38 159.6 165.4 3.63



6.1.06 Personal care and effects 155.2 164.5 5.99 156.8 164.1 4.66 155.9 164.3 5.39



6 Miscellaneous 157.2 167.2 6.36 149.3 159.4 6.76 153.4 163.4 6.52



General Index (All Groups) 156.7 166.7 6.38 156.5 165.5 5.75 156.6 166.1 6.07



Consumer Food Price Index 153.3 162.3 5.87 159.6 168.8 5.76 155.5 164.6 5.85













Notes:





Prov. : Provisional. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.









Annex III





State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices





(Base: 2012=100)





Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined

Weights Jan. 22 Index



(Final) Feb. 22 Index



(Prov.) Weights Jan. 22 Index



(Final) Feb. 22 Index



(Prov.) Weights Jan. 22 Index



(Final) Feb. 22 Index



(Prov.)

(1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11)

1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 167.3 167.3 3.64 170.3 170.9 4.58 168.4 168.6

2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 174.1 174.0 0.06 — — 0.10 174.1 174.0

3 Assam 2.63 169.4 168.6 0.79 167.0 167.1 1.77 168.9 168.3

4 Bihar 8.21 162.1 162.0 1.62 167.6 168.0 5.14 162.9 162.9

5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 164.3 164.8 1.22 162.7 162.5 1.46 163.7 163.9

6 Delhi 0.28 159.6 159.8 5.64 159.1 159.4 2.77 159.1 159.4

7 Goa 0.14 167.3 169.3 0.25 162.0 162.2 0.19 164.1 164.9

8 Gujarat 4.54 162.1 162.6 6.82 155.7 155.8 5.60 158.5 158.8

9 Haryana 3.30 161.8 162.2 3.35 158.3 158.8 3.32 160.2 160.6

10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 159.8 160.4 0.26 163.7 164.7 0.67 160.5 161.2

11 Jharkhand 1.96 163.3 163.8 1.39 167.0 167.6 1.69 164.7 165.3

12 Karnataka 5.09 168.2 167.5 6.81 174.0 173.7 5.89 171.3 170.8

13 Kerala 5.50 172.9 172.6 3.46 171.0 171.6 4.55 172.2 172.2

14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 163.7 164.7 3.97 166.7 168.0 4.48 164.9 166.1

15 Maharashtra 8.25 167.6 167.7 18.86 160.7 161.6 13.18 163.0 163.6

16 Manipur 0.23 183.9 183.2 0.12 171.6 169.1 0.18 180.0 178.7

17 Meghalaya 0.28 158.8 158.4 0.15 162.7 161.8 0.22 160.0 159.5

18 Mizoram 0.07 170.3 173.1 0.13 164.0 164.2 0.10 166.5 167.7

19 Nagaland 0.14 177.6 179.0 0.12 163.6 163.7 0.13 171.6 172.5

20 Odisha 2.93 167.2 167.4 1.31 162.0 162.8 2.18 165.7 166.1

21 Punjab 3.31 161.4 162.5 3.09 153.1 153.6 3.21 157.7 158.5

22 Rajasthan 6.63 162.4 163.7 4.23 162.3 163.4 5.51 162.4 163.6

23 Sikkim 0.06 182.4 183.2 0.03 169.3 171.7 0.05 178.1 179.4

24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 172.8 172.2 9.20 172.9 171.9 7.25 172.9 172.0

25 Telangana 3.16 174.0 174.1 4.41 169.3 169.8 3.74 171.4 171.7

26 Tripura 0.35 182.1 180.6 0.14 170.8 170.7 0.25 179.2 178.0

27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 163.1 163.9 9.54 165.0 165.2 12.37 163.8 164.4

28 Uttarakhand 1.06 163.0 163.7 0.73 163.9 164.0 0.91 163.3 163.8

29 West Bengal 6.99 172.4 173.0 7.20 171.1 173.5 7.09 171.8 173.2

30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 184.9 182.3 0.07 168.1 166.0 0.06 176.4 174.0

31 Chandigarh 0.02 167.0 167.5 0.34 156.2 157.0 0.17 156.8 157.6

32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.02 154.1 154.0 0.04 160.1 160.9 0.03 158.1 158.6

33 Daman & Diu 0.02 171.4 169.8 0.02 164.4 164.2 0.02 168.5 167.5

34 Jammu & Kashmir* 1.14 176.6 177.4 0.72 174.4 176.3 0.94 175.8 177.0

35 Lakshadweep 0.01 176.6 176.9 0.01 157.7 154.8 0.01 166.9 165.6

36 Puducherry 0.08 173.0 172.4 0.27 170.7 172.1 0.17 171.3 172.2

All India 100.00 166.4 166.7 100.00 165.0 165.5 100.00 165.7 166.1











Notes:





Prov. : Provisional — : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir





and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).





Annex IV









Major State/UT wise year-on-year inflation rates (%) for February 2022 (Provisional)





(Base: 2012=100)





Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined

Feb. 21 Index



(Final) Feb. 22

Index



(Prov.) Inflation Rate



(%) Feb. 21 Index



(Final) Feb. 22

Index



(Prov.) Inflation Rate



(%) Feb. 21 Index



(Final) Feb. 22

Index



(Prov.) Inflation Rate



(%)

(1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11)

1 Andhra Pradesh 160.3 167.3 4.37 161.4 170.9 5.89 160.7 168.6 4.92

2 Assam 157.4 168.6 7.12 159.7 167.1 4.63 157.9 168.3 6.59

3 Bihar 153.1 162.0 5.81 158.7 168.0 5.86 153.9 162.9 5.85

4 Chhattisgarh 154.6 164.8 6.60 153.8 162.5 5.66 154.3 163.9 6.22

5 Delhi 152.8 159.8 4.58 150.7 159.4 5.77 150.8 159.4 5.70

6 Gujarat 151.9 162.6 7.04 147.2 155.8 5.84 149.2 158.8 6.43

7 Haryana 150.4 162.2 7.85 149.7 158.8 6.08 150.1 160.6 7.00

8 Himachal Pradesh 150.6 160.4 6.51 155.2 164.7 6.12 151.4 161.2 6.47

9 Jharkhand 152.8 163.8 7.20 157.2 167.6 6.62 154.5 165.3 6.99

10 Karnataka 160.1 167.5 4.62 164.1 173.7 5.85 162.3 170.8 5.24

11 Kerala 166.8 172.6 3.48 163.6 171.6 4.89 165.7 172.2 3.92

12 Madhya Pradesh 153.2 164.7 7.51 158.6 168.0 5.93 155.4 166.1 6.89

13 Maharashtra 156.9 167.7 6.88 151.3 161.6 6.81 153.2 163.6 6.79

14 Odisha 158.5 167.4 5.62 155.1 162.8 4.96 157.5 166.1 5.46

15 Punjab 155.2 162.5 4.70 149.2 153.6 2.95 152.5 158.5 3.93

16 Rajasthan 153.9 163.7 6.37 154.1 163.4 6.04 154.0 163.6 6.23

17 Tamil Nadu 164.9 172.2 4.43 165.1 171.9 4.12 165.0 172.0 4.24

18 Telangana 162.0 174.1 7.47 159.9 169.8 6.19 160.8 171.7 6.78

19 Uttar Pradesh 151.8 163.9 7.97 156.9 165.2 5.29 153.6 164.4 7.03

20 Uttarakhand 153.9 163.7 6.37 154.0 164.0 6.49 153.9 163.8 6.43

21 West Bengal 159.3 173.0 8.60 161.8 173.5 7.23 160.5 173.2 7.91

22 Jammu & Kashmir* 165.5 177.4 7.19 165.1 176.3 6.78 165.4 177.0 7.01

All India 156.7 166.7 6.38 156.5 165.5 5.75 156.6 166.1 6.07











Notes:





Prov. : Provisional. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).









