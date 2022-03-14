Katahide Works on Expanding the Team of Equity Specialists in Dividend Growth



Katahide has always been dedicated to providing its customers with precision, productivity, and smart investing insights, and after several discussions among the firm’s leadership, the decision was made to expand the Asian Growth Team by hiring experienced specialists to meet customers’ expectations. Katahide’s Asian Growth Team is expanding, and new members are welcome to join.





Katahide has also took guidance from Asian Equity Trading experts. Selected specialists will supervise the day-to-day operations and performance of the firm’s regional equities desks and personnel in this capacity.





The teams new responsibilities will enable Katahide.com to provide its clients with equity strategies that are focused on analysis within a cohesive macroeconomic framework, said Hisakawa Rumiko, Head of Asia Pacific Region.





These new alternatives bring a total of more than 15 years of investment management expertise to Katahide. Attracting top investment professionals requires a mix of the firm’s commitment to giving clients equity solutions and the power of Katahides brand, said Mizutani Aito, Senior Vice President of Katahide.





New appointments will provide Katahide a major boost in its capacity to offer considerable assistance and solution-oriented strategies to its Equity Division, demonstrating the firm’s ability to deliver great outcomes to its customers regardless of market conditions. From actively long – short, profit-centered emerging market, and value strategies to the revolutionary Stocks Alpha Income suite of equity solutions, Katahide’s stock products include a wide range of techniques and approaches.





About Katahide



Katahide offers institutional and individual clients a wide range of financial services and products. Our industry knowledge and business approach enable us to provide high-quality investment management and build long-term partnerships. We handle complete portfolio management by providing a variety of personalized solutions, such as volatile market portfolio management, dynamic hedging techniques, and other risk, profit, and benchmark-based alternatives. In addition, we create a variety of active, quantitative and index equity strategies, as well as fixed income investments along with other solutions that support investment returns. Private individuals, public and private sector funds, financial institutions, and major institutional investors are among our clientele.

