Canada – Minister Sajjan concludes visit to Europe

Canada is deeply concerned by the worsening humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and neighbouring countries. We stand united with those suffering from this conflict.

March 11, 2022 – Brussels, Belgium – Global Affairs Canada

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, concluded his trip to Europe.

While in Moldova, Romania and Poland, Minister Sajjan had the opportunity to meet with refugees and observe the humanitarian response underway, gaining a better understanding of what the people of Ukraine and neighbouring countries are going through. He also took part in bilateral meetings where discussions focussed on the refugee crisis unfolding in these countries and he reaffirmed Canada’s strong commitment to supporting the response to the growing humanitarian crisis. In Moldova, Minister Sajjan met with Ana Revenco, Minister of Interior of Moldova, Dumitru Udrea, Secretary General, Government of Moldova, and Dorin Frăsîneanu, Foreign Policy Adviser to the Prime Minister of Moldova. In Poland, Minister Sajjan joined Prime Minister Trudeau to meet with Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, Rafal Trzaskowski, Mayor of Warsaw, and Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States.

In Brussels, Minister Sajjan met with Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, and Jutta Urpilainen, European Commissioner for International Partnerships, to discuss the humanitarian response in Ukraine and surrounding countries and development cooperation around the world.

Minister Sajjan also confirmed that Canada is sending relief supplies to Ukraine from its emergency stockpiles managed by the Canadian Red Cross, including tarps, kitchen sets, hygiene parcels and blankets, and supporting the deployment of humanitarian and logistics experts to augment UN capabilities on the ground. Additionally, Minister Sajjan reiterated that Canada will match donations made by individual Canadians to the Canadian Red Cross’s Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal by an additional $20 million, up to a new maximum of $30 million.

Canada remains in close contact with humanitarian partners to better understand the needs of people on the ground. Canada stands ready to provide additional assistance, as appropriate and based on needs.

“Over the past few days, I have been on the front lines and evaluated the humanitarian crisis that is quickly unfolding. A coordinated and sustained humanitarian assistance response is needed to help meet urgent needs on the ground. Canada will continue to support its experienced partners so they have the capacity to scale up their operations. We are united in helping the millions of Ukrainians who are forced to leave their lives behind.”

– Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada