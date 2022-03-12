Canada – Canada’s humanitarian assistance for Ukraine

On February 25, 2022, Canada announced that it would match donations made by individual Canadians to the Canadian Red Cross’s Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis up to a maximum of $10 million. On March 10, 2022, Canada announced that this amount would be increased up to a maximum of $30 million.

This brings Canada’s total funding allocated to Ukraine for humanitarian assistance to $145 million to date in 2022. This includes the initial $15 million announced in January and $100 million announced on March 1, of which $50 million has been allocated to experienced partners who have the capacity to scale up operations and the flexibility to address the needs of mobile displaced populations. These partners also have the flexibility to use this money to respond to needs in Ukraine and across the region, including to support efforts welcoming refugee populations in neighbouring countries. This funding is being distributed as follows.

HelpAge Canada: $2 million

This funding will help provide food assistance, emergency non-food items, hygiene kits, access to safe drinking water and psychosocial support and help respond to the protection needs of older people and their families. It will also provide health equipment and consumables to health care facilities.

International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies: $2.5 million

This funding will support national Red Cross societies in providing integrated assistance, including through the provision of shelter, livelihood support and cash in line with an International Federation of the Red Cross appeal.

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF): $8 million

The UHF channels funding to assist communities requiring water, shelter, food and other basic needs, including through NGOs and local humanitarian actors inside Ukraine. Contributions made by the UHF support a wide range of organizations on the front lines of the response to the current situation in Ukraine to ensure the funding reaches the people most in need when they need it.

Save the Children Canada: $2 million

This funding will be used to provide protection to unaccompanied and separated children; mental health and psychosocial support for children, caregivers and humanitarian workers; cash and vouchers to address basic needs; and non-food items, including personal protective equipment, and hygiene and dignity kits.

SOS Children’s Villages Canada: $2 million

This funding will support protection services for children affected by the crisis, including unaccompanied and separated children. It will also provide emergency shelter, non-food items, nutrition and health services, as well as access to safe drinking water and hygiene materials.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR): $6 million

This funding will enable the UNHCR to scale up its operations, as outlined in the UNHCR’s Refugee Response Plan, including by providing shelter, emergency relief items, cash assistance, and mental health and psychosocial support to those who have fled Ukraine, including those with special needs, such as unaccompanied children.

World Food Programme (WFP): $25 million

This funding will help the WFP scale up critical food assistance and logistics operations inside Ukraine and enable transport capacity to maintain the continuity of food supply chains.

World Health Organization (WHO): $1.5 million

This funding will support the WHO’s efforts to buy and deliver urgent medical supplies, develop supply chains to facilitate the undisrupted provision of medical supplies and medical kits to Ukraine and ensure access to health care facilities and humanitarian health care.

CANADEM: $500,000

This funding will allow CANADEM to support the deployment of humanitarian experts to fill short-term surge capacity positions with UN agencies that are delivering humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

IMPACT: $500,000

This funding will allow IMPACT to provide essential information, tools and data to enhance the capacity of humanitarian actors to make evidence-based decisions within the complex context of the crisis.