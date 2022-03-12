BAM Advertising & Marketing Takes Home PRSA Renaissance Award in Digital Marketing Campaign Category

BAM Advertising & Marketing started off the year with a big win. The Pittsburgh-based agency collected its first ever PRSA Renaissance Award Thursday, January 27 in PointView Hall at Carnegie Science Center on the city’s North Shore.

The agency took home an award in the Digital Marketing Campaign category for its work with Allegheny Millwork & Lumber. To top things off, out of 76 total entries and 44 awards, BAM took 3 for best in show.

“This is a great time to be part of BAM Advertising,” said President Bill Berry. “Our roots were based in traditional advertising. But when BAM was founded in 2004, we laid the foundation for our digital future. We invest in and develop our our own technologies in house, which have made us a leader in home services lead generation.”

“We’re now proud to offer full-service traditional advertising expertise along with cutting-edge digital performance media and development. Our clients have provided us a wealth of opportunity and our people have the talent to move the needle. Our teams focus through sound strategy based on decades of experience along with industry and proprietary best practices. The work isn’t done, but earning the PRSA Renaissance Award drives us to continue to raise the exceed the expectations of our clients.”

The digital marketing campaign with Allegheny Millwork and Lumber was a landmark website project. Allegheny Millwork & Lumber is a well-known traditional lumberyard with a home design center as a best-kept-secret. The showroom features stunning architectural elements and needed a website to reflect its offerings to homeowners, while also functioning to serve its legacy customer base of professionals with a better user experience.

The team sourced more than 3,000 media items and went through more than 60 vendor brochures to create the near 500-page website, with design inspiration from “luxury” websites such as Porsche, Lamborghini, De Beers and Tiffany.

The website increased contact inquiries, including consultation and installation scheduling, by 50% in the first six months.

Each year the PRSA Renaissance Awards honor local organizations, agencies, businesses, and communicators for their innovative work across all aspects of public relations and marketing communications.

BAM Advertising has 23 employees and is in its 18th year serving clients in 34 states across the United States. BAM recently outgrew their office space and is set to move into its new 5,400 square foot office building at 600 Taylor Way, Bridgeville, PA. 15017.