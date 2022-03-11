Help Wanted, Direct Energy Weapons Agency is growing

Their purpose is “To help protect men, women & children from Direct Microwave Pulsed Energy, Neuro & Acoustic Weapons attacks” through education – Dew School, protection – Dew Enforcement, treatment of injuries – Dew Medical & Research Center.

http://dewagency.org

Direct Energy Weapons Agency is the new kid on the block! There is not another Agency or organization like it. The following are the positions they are looking to fill before June 2022. Visit their website for detailed information.

Help wanted.

– Executive Assistant

– Managing Director

– DEW Medical & Research Center Managing Director

– DEW Enforcement Managing Director

– DEW School Managing Director

– Human Hackers Managing Director

– Havana Syndrome Managing Director

– Office Manager

– Government Liaison