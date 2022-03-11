Nashville Religion Communicators Learn Keys for Effective Communication



The March meeting was virtual, with guest speaker John Thalheimer on how to communicate so others take action, drawing from his recent book, The Truth About Selling, according to religioncommunicators.org/Nashville-chapter. Guests joined in from New Jersey to Missouri on the virtual call, and everywhere in between. Taking things virtual has been a blessing in many ways, says Julie Brinker, communications coordinator for the Nashville RCC chapter, were able to connect with people all over with ease, and we have no intention of stopping that.





Thalheimer is an award-winning management consultant, speaker, and author, and has helped hundreds of businesses and thousands of professionals transform their potential into extraordinary performance. The secret is in learning the ability to make the right behavioral decision in the moment to reach the desired outcomes, he says. He works with executives, managers, and coworkers to help them reach their full potential.





The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Bahais, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus, and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising, and development.





The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter.

###