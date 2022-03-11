Changing from BHI Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning to Henley’s Plumbing & Air

Rebranding is often inevitable for any growing business. It is necessary to change the business face to match the ever-changing industry needs. BHI Plumbing is no different as plans are underway to change its name to Henley’s Plumbing & Air. Not to worry, though; we remain the trusted partner you have always known and chosen for all your plumbing and HVAC services.

Bryan Henley, the CEO of Henley’s Plumbing and Air, explains, “We have experienced tremendous growth over the past few years. This rebrand will help us narrow our focus on residential service and repair. We felt this was an excellent opportunity to change our name to reflect our company direction.”

Company History and Reason for Name Change

BHI Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning was started back in 1983. Bryan Henley, whose name formed the primary name of the company before the planned changes, is the current CEO. BHI stands for “Bryan Henley Incorporated.”

BHI is a family company that has been around for four generations. While Bryan is the current CEO, his two sons are also active participants in running the business. Bryan’s father and grandfather were both in the industry before him. It is only reasonable that the name change to Henley’s Plumbing & Air makes more sense because it’s a family business, and the chances are that it will be passed down to the next generations.

About the Business

The company’s current slogan is “Four Generations of Honesty & Integrity.” Henley’s Plumbing & Air is one of the leading plumbing and HVAC companies in the Inland Empire. Over the past five years, the company has won the following awards: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 – Readers Choice Award from the Redlands Daily Facts Newspaper.

The company operates from two offices located in Corona, CA, and San Bernardino, CA. This allows them to diligently serve residents of Inland Empire and Orange County Cities.

When the Rebranding Happens

Henley’s Plumbing & Air has decided to change its name for better brand recognition. The services continue to be the same quality offered over the last 38 years. The scheduled rebranding will occur in Feb & March 2022. They remain committed to delivering excellent plumbing and HVAC services.

Contact

Reach out to the company for inquiries and make your booking by visiting the official offices at 337 W 40th St, San Bernardino, CA 92407, United States or by phone at (909) 883-8827.

Henley’s Plumbing & Air

https://www.henleysplumbingair.com/