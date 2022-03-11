The World’s 1st Dietary Nutritional Brand NFT Collection is Released by Nano Singapore to Raise funds to Support Crisis in Ukraine

“Be the change you want to see in the world” is a spirit much needed today. Nano Singapore is releasing the World’s first dietary nutritional brand NFT collection by Nano Singapore to raise funds to support crisis in Ukraine. In exciting news, the company recently announced the launch of its eye-opening Hope the Fish Cat NFT Collection.

Proceeds from the collection are being used to help those impacted by the growing humanitarian disaster in Ukraine. The interest in this effort is high and rising. Nano Singapore is well known in Singapore, Asia, and beyond for their world-class supplement catalogue, and interest in being a positive influence in the community.

“HOPE the Fish Cat is a non-profit Special Limited Edition 10 NFT project to raise funds in support of the Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine,” commented a spokesperson from Nano Singapore. “100% of all net proceeds will go towards donating to existing projects managed by the Red Cross Society. We believe that Health & Nutrition is a human right.”

According to the company, the amount of money raised will be used to assist affected communities in Ukraine via the Singapore Red Cross, which works through the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Some of the best-regarded charity organizations in the world.

The HOPE the Fish Cat Collection features a character likely familiar to Nano Singapore customers. Created based on Nano Singapore’s mascot, HOPE is a mythical creature that possesses the body of a fish and a cat’s head. It is found in a small fishing village and symbolizes how individuals with humble beginnings can still perform heroic deeds in life. The collection consists of 10 global themes from peace, sustainability, and diversity that individuals can galvanize towards their efforts to achieve heroic deeds.

In addition to helping the people of Ukraine, all holders of the unique NFTs are entitled to a special perk of a year-long supply of Nano Vit C Immunity & Recovery.

The NFT collection would be sold via auction for 30 days starting from 13th March 2022.

About Nano Singapore

Nano Singapore was founded in Singapore and has earned a global reputation for providing clinically proven and effective all-natural products that improve the health of millions of people around the world. Nano Singapore is committed to wellness product innovation, manufacturing the finest quality natural products, and sourcing its ingredients directly from all-natural and organic farms. The award-winning brand has a formidable reputation for its blend of high-quality products and exceptional customer service.