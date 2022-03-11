Why she Includes Dermartlogy Gel Moisturizer in Her Top Five Favorite Gel Moisturizers

Renowned board-certified dermatologist Andrea Suarez, known to her 1.5 million Youtube subscribers as Dr. Dray, posted a recent video recommending her five favorite gel cream moisturizers which included Dermartology Gel Moisturizer. She recommends gel cream moisturizers for people with sensitive but oily or acne-prone skin, people with rosacea and also people who need a moisturizer that is lighter and more quickly absorbed into the skin barrier than regular moisturizer creams.

“If you have oily or acne prone skin, this is a really great moisturizer to try out.” Dr. Dray says in the video. She first stumbled on the Dermartology brand years earlier and has been recommending it ever since. When she found Dermartlogy Gel Moisturizer on Amazon, she bought and tried it and it became one of her top favorites.

Dr. Dray emphasizes the inclusion of 4% Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide) for skin brightening as well as Jojoba seed oil for calming and smoothing edges of rough cells in skin that is prone to acne without clogging, and zinc gluconate which helps to gently exfoliate sensitive skin.

In addition to the ingredients emphasized by Dr. Dray in her video, Dermartlogy Gel Moisturizer contains an anti-aging complex of Resveratrol, Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD), Aquatide and Glutathione to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and also aid in rescuing skin that has been damaged.

MLE Skin Barrier Technology helps strengthen the weakened skin barrier and Syn-Hycan to promote hydration. Both work to protect the skin against the stresses of the environment.

Resveratrol contributes to the increase of collagen, SOD is an anti-oxidant that aids in blocking cell damaging radicals, Aquatide is a new peptide derivative which is known to protect against free radicals, and has a proven antioxidant efficacy that is equivalent to Vitamin C and Glutathione a strong anti-oxidant which helps support the normal immune system and can also detoxify.

The gel cream is also Infused with Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate which helps to soothe sensitive and acne prone skin. And, ADfence-P ™ aids in controlling oil production.

More information and a complete ingredients list can be found on the product’s Dermartology.com webpage.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.