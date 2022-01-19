Hong Kong – Acting SHA expresses deep sorrow over passing of Dr Tong Wai-ki

Acting SHA expresses deep sorrow over passing of Dr Tong Wai-ki ***************************************************************



The Acting Secretary for Home Affairs, Mr Patrick Nip, today (January 19) expressed deep condolences over the passing of the Chairman of the Hong Kong Taoist Association, Dr Tong Wai-ki.







Mr Nip said, “Dr Tong dedicated his life in promoting the Taoist religion and uniting the Taoist community. He also actively participated in charitable services and talent nurturing. In 2013, he was awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star for his great contributions to the community.”







“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Tong and would like to extend my deepest condolences to his family.”





