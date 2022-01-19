Super – Hit Kannada film ‘Badava Rascal’s Exclusive World Digital Premier on Voot Select on 26th January, 2022!

Voot Select to host the Exclusive World Digital Premier of recent Super – Hit Kannada film ‘Badava Rascal’ on 26th January, 2022!

~ Created by Daali pictures, the Kannada film headlined by Daali Dhananjay, Amrutha Iyengar and Rangayana Raghu in significant roles releases on 26th January, 2022 ~After the recent success of its first-ever Kannada original web series Humble Politician, India’s leading premium video on demand OTT service ‘Voot Select’ is all set be the destination for the World Digital Premiere of the Kannada super hit – Badava Rascal on 26th January, 2022.

Badava Rascal has already received tremendous love and acclaim from its viewers and critics alike. The hit film with the digital premiere on Voot Select will now soon be available for all Kannada film lovers to enjoy in the safety of their homes. Directed by Shankar Guru, the romantic drama will see Daali Dhanajay, Amrutha Iyengar and Rangayana Raghu in significant roles. The film also stars Tara, Sparsha Rekha, Nagabhushan, Poornachandra and Maasthi Manju in the secondary roles.

The hit film Badava Rascal is a reality-based love story of a small-town boy Shankar (Dhananjay) who falls in love with rich politician’s daughter Sangeetha (Amrutha). Despite the hardships, son of an auto-driver Shankar manages to crack MBA and has greater ambitions. A tragic incident separates him from his love interest Sangeetha and life takes a drastic turn. The film peppered with love, emotions, comedy, and grittiness displays the raw yet hard-hitting imagery of the middle-class segment. Will Shankar and Sangeetha be able to live happily ever after?

Commenting about the film, actor Daali Dhananjay said, “Badava Rascal will always stay close to my heart for two mere reasons, one being my home production and second the terrific team I got to work with. It is a story of love and survival which also highlights sensitive issues like poverty faced by the nation. A character like Shankar, changed my perspective towards life. His ambitions were limitless, despite the adversities in his life. His willingness and grit to chase his dreams without giving up on love is inspiring. This film has a strong message for all the youngsters out there that “Do not quit’’ even if the path gets difficult. As Badava Rascal was a lockdown release, we experienced a slight drop in the audience as people were cautious to step in the theatres. With Voot on board, the viewership will proliferate’’

Amrutha Iyengar added, “Playing Sangeetha, the girl who hails from rich elite politician family was a different experience altogether. She was narrow-minded and traditional. I had to develop that mind-set to step into her shoes. To convincingly play such a character requires a deep understanding of the script which our director did in a mind-blowing way. It made the entire process easy. I cannot wait for the digital audience to watch it. I am glad Voot is platforming it, there is an assurance it will reach to every length and breadth of the country”

Rangayana Raghu further added, “This film has deep learnings and morals for 1everyone. A story which traces friendship, emotions and life with the perfect combination of humor and melodious music. I thoroughly enjoyed filming for it. Each character has a subtle flavour I am sure families will have a delightful time watching it on Voot, which has a variety of content”

Topping the IMDB rating of 9.4, Badava Rascal has captivating performances and light-hearted storyline. Vasuki Vaibhav’s, Udupi Hotel compliments the narrative, making it a family entertainer.

Watch the teaser of the Kannada hit Badava Rascal here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiBi73ILJ2M

Watch the film only on Voot Select this Republic Day – 26th January, 2022!