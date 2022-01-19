Hong Kong – CE expresses sorrow over passing of Dr Tong Wai-ki

CE expresses sorrow over passing of Dr Tong Wai-ki **************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mrs Carrie Lam, today (January 19) expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Chairman of the Hong Kong Taoist Association, Dr Tong Wai-ki.





“Dr Tong was held in high regard. Over the years, he had been committed to promoting the Taoist religion and Chinese culture and actively participated in social services and charitable activities, making significant contributions. He was awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star in 2013.





“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Tong. On behalf of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his family and the Taoist community,” Mrs Lam said.