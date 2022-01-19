Estella M. O’Dell Celebrated as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Estella M. O’Dell of Spring, Texas has been celebrated as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of finance.

About Estella M. O’Dell

Estella O’Dell is the Senior Quality Control Team Lead Mortgage Underwriting for ARC Home LLC, a full-service, nationwide residential lender and servicer, operating in the wholesale, correspondent, and retail origination channels. They offer a full suite of mortgage programs designed to fit nearly every situation with assistance to those with non-traditional income and unique situations. With almost 50 years’ experience, Ms. O’Dell serves in a managerial position where she is responsible for reviewing loans written by underwriters and ensuring accuracy and completion.

Ms. O’Dell previously worked for GE Capital Mortgage. While there, she developed an award system that included tickets each day for those that exceeded the daily expectations of all the full-time and Kelly temporary employees. Estella encouraged the collection team to exceed company goals, and when they did, they would have a monthly auction for the items they bought or company products or logo items. Estella took this award system to other positions she held at Southern Global Systems and Northpoint Bank. She modified it to work for those companies to encourage the staff to exceed the daily underwriting goals that were required by employers.

While Ms. O’Dell was at The Bohan Group, there was no employee health insurance. She went to Paul Bohan and told him about many employees that were leaving because of health problems. Together they developed a Full Employee Package with a 401k, health insurance, and life insurance programs. The employees paid the full cost of the package and that allowed employees to continue employment with Bohan until the Mortgage Crash in 2008. It also created “The Bohan Family.” 18 years later, Ms. O’Dell is still talking to prior employees and helping them to find work. She also remains in contact with the families of those employees that have passed away.

Estella O’Dell also breeds Chinese Pugs. For over 20 years, she has raised Pugs that are AKC registered Champion line and Pugs with limited registration. For further information, see her Facebook page, www.facebook.com/2lovepugs.

Ms. O’Dell obtained a B.A. in Business Administration and Finance from Bristol University in 1976.

Estella’s children are Vanessa Lynn Boysel, and Phillip Steven O’Dell, and her stepsons are Kevin Michael O’Dell and Matthew O’Dell-Rawls. Her granddaughter is Elizabeth Boysel, and her step-grandchildren are Kaden Rawls, Jessica O’Dell-Garcia, Taylor O’Dell, Christian Hogan, Christopher Hogan, and Camron Hall. Estella’s great-grandchild is Aubrey Jane Rawls. In her spare time, she likes to cook, sew, knit, and paint by number. She enjoys participating in family activities, and is interested in genealogy.

About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.