Urban Historic Preservation of the Former Home of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad

Urban Historic Preservation is on the rise in urban cities throughout America. African Americans around the United States are preserving their history through the development of House Museums. Preservationist, business and real estate developer Sajdah Wendy Muhammad is one of the vanguards of this new movement to use place-based education to tell the stories of the everyday lives of African Americans.

“It is important that we begin to tell our story and highlight our victorious legacy. Too many of our stories are rewritten and redistributed by people who do not look like us. Our culture now serves as the basis for Global Pop Culture and can be seen around the world. I want to share with the world that we come from a legacy of winners who have survived what many would have deemed impossible. And House Museums are a wonderful way to share our culture with the world,” says Sajdah Wendy Muhammad.

Ms. Muhammad is the owner and developer of the Elijah Muhammad House, the former home of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad, at 4847 South Woodlawn Avenue in Chicago, Illinois. Built in 1902, the home is currently being renovated and transformed into a House Museum by business developer Sajdah Wendy Muhammad. You too can become a part of this powerful legacy. This iconic renovation and restoration is scheduled for completion in Summer 2022.

“This sacred property is the most important piece of property in modern day African American history. There are more leaders and icons that have visited, dined and met in the home of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad and Mother Clara Muhammad from 1952 to 1974 than any other piece of property in our modern-day history as African Americans. From the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, Mother Khadijah Farrakhan, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Mrs. Coretta Scott King, Judge Thurgood Marshall, Senator Adam Clayton Powell, Malcolm X, Mrs. Betty Shabazz, Muhammad Ali, Kwame Toure, Mother Tynnetta Muhammad, James Baldwin, Mother Evelyn Muhammad, Sam Cooke, James Brown, Hosea Williams, Bernard King, members of the 1968 Democratic Convention, a host of International Representatives, business leaders and many other iconic members of our community,” continues Ms. Muhammad.

Through place-based education, you will be able to learn firsthand about the life of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad through never heard before recordings, conversations and Table Talk™ discussions. You can grace the same space as history makers of our community. This is an opportunity for us to own and monetize our culture.

There are two ways that you can become a part of the legacy:

1. Become a sponsor or donor by sending an email to SajdahHouse@gmail.com.

2. Purchase a commemorative Elijah Coin by visiting SajdahHouse.com

About Sponsorships and Donations:

Sponsorships and general donations are currently available. You can choose to sponsor a specific aspect of the project such as plumbing, sewer, lighting, antique furnishings, kitchen, sitting room, theater, security and more. You can have your family or company name etched on a plaque and strategically placed throughout the home. Minimum donations for sponsorship are now $10,000.

About the Commemorative Coins:

Most renovation and preservation projects do not include careful restoration of old materials, like converting copper gutters and downspouts into commemorative collectible coins. Coins have a rich history, making collecting them a rewarding hobby. People collect coins for many reasons, including historic or artistic value, or to invest in coins for potential long-term profit. But to collect a coin made of the old copper that was recycled from the home of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad is a rare treasure, to say the least.

Each Elijah Coin is one ounce of pure copper that has been pressed, cleaned, melted at 1,983 degrees Fahrenheit, and molded into a commemorative coin, graded by Independent Coin Graders (ICG), who have been grading and authenticating coins, tokens and medals from around the world for collectors and dealers since 1998. ICG uses a unique, state-of-the-art, tamper-resistant holder with a custom hologram system and specialty plastics, making the holder one of the least counterfeited in the industry.

The coins are laden with spiritual significance, including twenty-four stars surrounding an etched image of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad on the front. The traditional “In God We Trust” that is typically seen on coins is replaced with the phrase, “In the Name of Allah.” The back of the coin includes an etching of the House Museum with the phrase “He Lives” written above the Arabic phrase “La Illaha Illallah,” which, in English, means, “There Is No God but Allah.”

The Honorable Elijah Muhammad was quoted as saying, “When they find out Who I am they will rip the bark off the trees. I love and believe in the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad as the Messenger of Allah. Everything he touched, walked on, or possessed is sacred to me and many Believers and Followers around the world. I am humbled that Allah has Entrusted me with the opportunity to preserve some of the history of His Messenger. We are focused on preserving as much of the history as possible.”

To order this historic heirloom, go to www.SajdahHouse.com.

Become a part of the legacy of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad. Support the renovation and restoration of his former home today.

To book Ms. Muhammad for your upcoming event, email her at SajdahHouse@gmail.com.

@SajdahHouse (IG)

www.SajdahHouse.com