Cadence Design Systems Deploys Zentera for Critical IP Access

Zentera Systems, Inc., the leader in Zero Trust Security for the digitally-transformed enterprise, announced that Cadence Design Systems, Inc., a leader in computational software, has selected Zentera’s CoIP Access Platform to enable access to and protect critical corporate resources worldwide.

CoIP Access Platform’s unique overlay network security approach enables customers to layer new protections and access policy controls on top of existing environments without touching underlay network and security infrastructure. It combines Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), which authenticates and authorizes every user access, with powerful Application Chambers that contain critical resources to stop lateral migration of threats and data leaks. With access methods ranging from secure terminal to application access and to network-level access, companies can choose the right level of access security control while meeting complex operations and productivity requirements.

“Hybrid workplaces can trigger new security challenges for enterprises,” said Sreeni Kancharla, Cadence’s VP & CISO. “CoIP Access Platform helps us meet those challenges, enabling strong IP protection while still being easy to use and administer.”

“Security-sensitive enterprises like Cadence have complex infrastructure and application security needs,” said Jaushin Lee, Zentera’s CEO. “Our overlay approach to Zero Trust allows our customers to provide application-specific, granular controls, all while remaining non-disruptive to existing corporate network and computing environments.”

About Zentera Systems, Inc.

Zentera Systems, the leader in Zero Trust Security solutions for the digitally-transformed enterprise, offers award-winning Zero Trust networking, security, and multi-cloud connectivity that overlays any fragmented infrastructure to deploy in less than a day. Global enterprises use Zentera’s products to secure employee and third-party access, protect against data leaks, and instantly secure hybrid applications and containers. The Silicon Valley-based company has received numerous recognitions, including Cool Vendor for Cloud Security by Gartner.