StarfishETL & Creatio Launch Connect Creatio for Integration & Migration

StarfishETL, a dynamic and scalable iPaaS, and Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, have partnered to release Connect Creatio, a migration and integration tool specifically designed for Creatio customers. Powered by StarfishETL’s low-code iPaaS, Connect Creatio provides tools and features to help Creatio customers connect their instances to supporting solutions or migrate their data out of databases and outdated CRMs into Creatio. The solution is now available for download from the Creatio Marketplace.

In addition to its low-code visual designer features, Connect Creatio comes equipped with starter templates for common Creatio-related migrations and integrations. These starter templates provide connections to common core objects such as Accounts, Account parents, Contact, Cases, Leads, Products, Opportunities, Opportunity Line Items, Tasks, Events, Notes, and Attachments out-of-the-box to reduce setup time and allow Creatio customers to migrate and integrate faster. The solution launches with 12 starter templates for integration and 11 starter templates for migration. These templates include the following:

Integration Migration Creatio + Acumatica Act to Creatio Creatio + Epicor Act 365 to Creatio Creatio + Exact Microsoft Dynamics 365 to Creatio Creatio + HubSpot Infor to Creatio Creatio + Dynamics Business Central NetSuite to Creatio Creatio + Dynamics Finance & Operations Pipedrive to Creatio Creatio + QuickBooks Online Salesforce to Creatio Creatio + QuickBooks Enterprise SuiteCRM to Creatio Creatio + Sage 100 vtiger to Creatio Creatio + Sage 300 Zoho CRM to Creatio Creatio + Xero SugarCRM to Creatio Creatio + Infor CSI (Syteline)

“This alliance is going to deliver fantastic benefits to Creatio customers,” says StarfishETL CEO, Sam Biardo. “Creatio’s no-code workflow automation already makes business processes more scalable and repeatable, but then combine the strength of their platform(s) with StarfishETL’s streamlined data connections, and these businesses gain a competitive advantage. Our starter templates remove obstacles that traditionally slow down data projects, allowing users to benefit from Creatio’s extensive features sooner and build alignment between departments with minimal friction.”

StarfishETL is a low-code/no-code iPaaS (integration platform as-a-service) that is repeatedly recognized by G2 reviewers as a high-performing, well-supported solution for data integration and migration. Easy-to-configure connectors, accessibility through firewalls, and a range of scripting languages make StarfishETL an extremely adaptable solution that is able to perform complex functions in the Cloud, on-premises, and in hybrid environments.

“Connect Creatio aims to provide peace of mind to our customers when integrating with or migrating data from other systems. From eliminating errors to unraveling more meaningful analytics, the solution is an efficient tool to take the load off your employees and enable enterprise growth,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on the platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for their clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

To learn more about Creatio or StarfishETL, visit their websites at www.creatio.com and www.starfishetl.com. For more information on Connect Creatio, or to begin a Connect Creatio project, visit www.connectcreatio.com.

About StarfishETL

StarfishETL is a feature-rich data migration and integration platform for cloud-to-cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployed solutions. The platform has been recognized by various consumer review sites for its excellent user experience and high performance. The scalable platform supports migrations ranging from small to enterprise-sized businesses and is backed by partners across the world. To learn more about StarfishETL, please visit the website at www.starfishetl.com.