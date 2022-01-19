64th Annual Grammy Awards® Rescheduled to Sun, April 3

HOSTED BY TREVOR NOAH, MUSICS BIGGEST NIGHT® WILL BE BROADCAST LIVE FROM THE MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA IN LAS VEGAS AND WILL AIR ON CBS

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards® have been rescheduled and will now broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sun, April 3 (8-11:30 p.m., live ET/5-8:30 p.m., live PT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Trevor Noah, Comedy Centrals Emmy® Award-winning The Daily Show host and comedian, will return as master of ceremonies for Musics Biggest Night®. The show moved from its original date of Jan. 31 amid growing concerns surrounding the Omicron variant. News of the rescheduled date was initially shared via a joint announcement(opens in a new tab) from the Recording Academy®, CBS and CMT, as the CMT Awards will move from its originally scheduled date of Sunday, April 3 to a later date in April.





Additional details about the dates and locations of other official GRAMMY® Week events, including the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony®, MusiCares® Person of the Year and the Pre-GRAMMY® Gala will be announced soon.





The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook as supervising producer with Tabitha Dumo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson, and David Wild as producers.





ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY





The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors musics history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards  musics only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the worlds leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.





