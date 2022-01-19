General Motors Expands Digital Commerce with Launch of Online Parts Sales

– GM adds 45,000 readily available maintenance and repair parts for purchase on Chevrolet.com and other brand websites





– Customers can choose home delivery or in-store pickup at participating dealers

DETROIT – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, January 18, 2022







GM is launching a new online parts marketplace, making its catalog of 45,000 repair and maintenance parts more convenient for Chevrolet, GMC, Buick and Cadillac owners. The newly available parts catalog includes oil filters, engine and cabin air filters, batteries, brake pads, accessory belts, cooling hoses and windshield wiper blades, among other parts.





Building on General Motors investment in digital commerce, GMs online parts store combines the most convenient aspects of online shopping and physical retail into one experience. Customers can choose home delivery or pick up their order at one of more than 800 participating dealers, where staff is available to answer questions. Parts purchased through GMs online store are eligible for Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC rewards programs, earning customers points that can be used to pay for parts, accessories or Certified Service at participating dealers. Buying through GMs online store also provides customers with confidence that they are purchasing original equipment ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts that are compatible with their vehicles.





Making our parts available online marks another step in transforming the ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts brands, said GM Customer Care and Aftersales Global Vice President John Roth. Our premium parts are engineered with exceptional quality to provide assurance to our customers. The launch of this trusted online sales channel extends that peace of mind to the parts-buying experience.





GM forecasts that online sales of parts and accessories will make up a $40 billion total addressable market by 2030, and it anticipates significant revenue growth from its expanded e-commerce effort. GM launched online accessory sales in 2015 and sells all of its 5,000 accessory products online.





GM plans to offer parts, accessories, digital products delivered over-the-air and subscriptions through a single digital storefront. For example, customers may use the store to purchase upgrades such as improved capabilities for the Super Cruise advanced driver assistance system and personalization themes for in-vehicle screens.





We are placing software and digital services at the center of every part of our business, said GM Chief Digital Officer Edward Kummer. The future of GM retail lies at the intersection of digital and physical e-commerce. Whether its selling parts or vehicles, GM will meet our customers where its most convenient for them.





The parts and accessories online store is built on one of three platforms that form the foundation of GMs digital commerce transformation. In the future, in partnership with dealers, GMs digital retail platform will allow customers to shop, purchase and finance electric vehicles entirely online, with the option to transition to an in-store experience at any point in the process. GM is also extending its subscription services platform to support new recurring revenue opportunities with forecasts to grow that business. These initiatives ladder up to the $20 billion to $25 billion in annual software and services revenue opportunities that GM announced at Investor Day in October 2021.





General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.





Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and related comments by management may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements represent our current judgement about possible future events and are often identified by words such as anticipate, appears, approximately, believe, continue, could, designed, effect, estimate, evaluate, expect, forecast, goal, initiative, intend, may, objective, outlook, plan, potential, priorities, project, pursue, seek, should, target, when, will, would, or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgements are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.