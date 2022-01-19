Netflix Reveals Title for the Korean Adaptation of ‘La Casa de Papel’: ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area’

WEBWIRE – Tuesday, January 18, 2022







Netflix has confirmed to release the Korean adaptation of global hit La Casa de Papel  Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. A special teaser was together released with the exciting announcement, bringing new hype and sneak peeks to the final visuals.





Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area narrates a genius strategist and his talented crew  composed of top-class thieves  attempting to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula. The story portrays unexpected twists and turns as the crew stage a hostage while facing inexplicable challenges. All eyes are focused on the background and definition behind the title Joint Economic Area.





The special teaser illustrates the Professor  performed by Yoo Ji-tae  in front of a wall filled with unique masks, including traditional Korean and the iconic Salvador Dali mask from the original Spanish series. As he reaches out to choose the symbolic mask for the heist, the scene transits, unrevealing the Professors final choice to the viewers. Furthermore, along with Seon Woojin  Team leader of the Crisis Negotiation team performed by Kim Yunjin  the attractive visuals of each eight heist members along with their city-name alias are introduced: Berlin (Park Hae-soo); Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo); Moscow (Lee Won-jong); Denver (Kim Ji-hun); Nairobi (Jang Yoon-ju); Rio (Lee Hyun-woo); Helsinki (Kim Ji-hoon); and Oslo (Lee Kyu-ho).





The special teaser ignites curiosity and hype about how the global hit series La Casa de Papel will translate into the Korean context. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will be released in 2022, only on Netflix.









Production Information





Title: Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area





Original Series: La Casa de Papel





Directed by: Kim Hong-sun





Written by: Ryu Yong-jae, Kim Hwan-chae and Choe Sung-jun





Starring: Yoo Ji-tae (Professor), Kim Yunjin (Seon Woojin), Park Hae-soo (Berlin), Jun Jong-seo (Tokyo), Lee Won-jong (Moscow), Park Myung-hoon (Cho Youngmin), Kim Sung-o (Cha Moohyuk), Kim Ji-hun (Denver), Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi), Lee Joobeen (Yun Misun), Lee Hyun-woo (Rio), Kim Ji-hoon (Helsinki), Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo) etc.





Produced by: BH Entertainment and Zium Content





Distributed by: Netflix





VIDEO: Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area | Title Announcement | Netflix