Market Broker Helping NYC with Food Insecurity

The Market Broker Giving Foundation has recently teamed up with a few outstanding local New York charities to raise money (and awareness) and donate food to food banks and other local food charities, where food will be distributed to those with food insecurities. As the pandemic continues to disrupt our daily lives, people will continue to struggle to put food on their families tables because of economic and social issues. The Market Broker Giving Foundation is proud to assist these indispensable charities, without whom crucial services for those in need would not exist.

Market Broker International offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Market Broker International focuses on High-Net worth Individuals with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Market Broker International also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Market Broker International has clients in numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and Japan.

Teaming up with well established food charities – Meals on Wheels, The Hunger Project and Feeding America, Market Broker will match public donations dollar for dollar to help support our charitable organisations. To emphasize the immediate urgency, before the pandemic 1.2 million New Yorkers experienced food insecurity, with 1 out of 5 being children. Since the pandemic that number has ballooned to 1.5 million and 3 out of 5 children experiencing food challenges… with no signs of it subsiding. It is our goal to work with these organisations and the media and bring this tragedy to light and educate people about food insecurity. The ultimate objective is to help alleviate it’s devastating repercussions on society, with real poverty data to empower and inspire Americans about the 1.5 million people in need, just in New York City.

“After a year of the pandemic and assistance from the media in highlighting this situation, we are starting to see results from our efforts. We hope that this will continue not just in New York but across the nation,” said Mark Edwards, Director of Operations for Market Broker.

Market Broker is a global financial institution, assisting investors world-wide to maximise their investment decisions, through extensive research data and bespoke advisory services. Our commitment to our investment clients is mirrored in our charitable organisations that we support. We will continue to contribute to our charitable and societal goals that have resonance with our stakeholders.

