2nd Annual Conch Shell International Film Fest Announces Filmocracy.com is the Official Industry Sponsor of Conch Shell International Film Fest

Conch Shell Productions announces that Filmocracy.com is Conch Shell International Film Fest’s (CSIFF) Official Industry Sponsor.

Conch Shell International Film Fest (a Conch Shell Productions presentation) is a 3-day online film festival that takes place Friday August 26, 2022 to Sunday August 28, 2022 on virtual fest platform Filmocracy.com. The festival celebrates and elevates the voices of Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora film directors and/or writers. The focus of this year’s festival are films that inspire change.

About Filmocracy.com

Filmocracy has thousands of the best independent films and hosts multiple virtual film festivals every month from around the world. This interactive platform allows film lovers to attend film festivals from the comfort of their homes, and meet filmmakers and industry experts in interactive live online settings. Conch Shell International Film Fest has been sponsored by Filmocracy since the festival’s inaugural launch in 2021. Participating filmmakers and attendees were thrilled by the experience. Here are some of their reviews:

“I’m very grateful to have been selected and invited to the festival. Great schedule and great films. Definitely a very original and promising way to meet and network virtually. Very reminiscent of the real thing!” -Alain Bidard, CSIFF 2021 featured filmmaker “Reflexion”

“This was the most realistic virtual festival experience we’ve had so far during our festival run (and we’ve had a few). The fest village on Filmocracy was amazing!” -JR Roache, CSIFF 2021 Audience Choice & Best Leader Performer Award winner, “Sweet Rind”

When asked about having Filmocracy.com as CSIFF’s Industry Sponsor, Festival Director/Founder Magaly Colimon-Christopher shared, “Our goal for Conch Shell International Fest is to elevate, celebrate, and unite Caribbean Diaspora and Caribbean filmmakers and create a space for them to grow their community of supporters and peer. Having Filmocracy.com as our Industry Sponsor for the second year in a row makes it possible for our festival to achieve our goal. Conch Shell International Film Fest owes the success of our live online fest events to the interactivity of this platform.”

To learn more about Conch Shell Int’l Film Fest and to submit your film for consideration go to www.conchshelliff.com