Local Dentist Expands Healthcare Options with Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions Innovating Sleep Treatments for Fort Wayne Residents

Dr. Jonathan Hale, owner and dentist at Hale Family Dentistry, has opened Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions, specializing in treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring with oral appliances. A dental sleep appliance is an FDA-approved alternative for those unable to use CPAP machines or choose not to. Patients who suffer from sleep apnea may not know that there are other options for sleep apnea treatment than using a traditional CPAP machine. Many Fort Wayne residents have already begun sleeping more soundly after consulting with Dr. Hale about their snoring and sleep apnea.

Loud and frequent snoring is a common symptom of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), which causes people to stop breathing from a few seconds to more than a minute at a time. These breathing pauses are repeated throughout the night, occurring up to hundreds of times during one night of sleep in severe cases. OSA is a potentially life threatening condition that can increase the risk for many severe health problems from stroke, high blood pressure and heart disease to diabetes, obesity, depression and impotence.

“Most people tend laugh and joke about those who snore, but it is almost always a symptom to a much larger issue,” said Dr. Jonathan Hale, a Fort Wayne dentist and member of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM). “Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions provide a treatment called oral appliance therapy, which uses a custom-fitted mouth guard-like device worn during sleep to maintain an open, unobstructed airway.”

Oral appliance therapy is an effective alternative to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, the traditionally-recommended treatment for sleep apnea. CPAP includes a face mask, tubing and a constantly running motor. According to the AADSM, up to 50 percent of sleep apnea patients do not comply with or tolerate CPAP. For many, oral appliance devices are more comfortable to wear than a CPAP mask. The devices also are quiet, portable and easy to maintain.

Dr. Hale works closely with sleep physicians to treat snoring and obstructive sleep apnea. Unique to the dental field, Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions can submit claims to patients’ medical insurances, treat Medicare patients, and provide pre-estimates for treatment prior to receiving the appliance. “The dental industry is not familiar with medical billing, but we’ve been able to tap into it pretty seamlessly with the help of partner companies. We see value in taking medical insurance since opening Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions. Patients typically do not have to pay high upfront costs,” says Dr. Hale.

About Jonathan P. Hale

Dr. Hale is a member of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Indiana University in 2015 and began his dental career in Florida. In 2017, he and his family moved back to his native city of Fort Wayne to open Hale Family Dentistry. Over the last three years, Dr. Hale has traveled nationwide to learn from leaders in the field and bring this treatment to the people of Fort Wayne.

Dr. Jonathan Hale and Fort Wayne Sleep Solutions is located at 4116 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind. 46815.