TruckerInn Has a New Website Offering Better Support for Hotels and Trucking Companies

TruckerInn.com received a face lift. The new website is easy to navigate, easy to book hotel rooms with, and has better support for both hotels and trucking companies.

TruckerInn.com is a product of hotel operators whose primary interest is serving truck drivers. They do not charge commission to the hotels when individual truck drivers stay. They request the participating hotels transfer the savings to the truck drivers.

Since the creation of TruckerInn.com there has been an increase in interest with hotels inquiring to be listed, with truck drivers trying to find a hotel on their route, and also with larger trucking companies that have room night needs for the entire year. Nicole Williams, The VP of Sales & Marketing with Daryon Hotels, said, “It was time to revamp the page. The page is now modern and simple making finding locations and accessing discounts easier than ever.”

Hotels listed on TruckerInn.com offer discounts up to 20% off for Truckers. There are no hidden fees for the drivers or the hotels. TruckerInn.com is a product of Daryon Hotels International (DHI). Daryon Hotels International is a full hotel management company.

If you would like to list your hotel on TruckerInn.com there is a one time set up cost of $150.00. This set up cost is waived for hotels working with DHI or their affiliate ManageOTAs.com.