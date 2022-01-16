Former Wipro, Flex, and Texas Instruments Executive Anita Ganti Joins the Board of Directors of MARC India and MARC USA

Mangal Analytics and Research Consulting (MARC ), a decade-old Market Research, Analytics, and Business Advisory Company appoints Ex- Wipro, Flex, and Texas Instruments executive Anita Ganti to its Board of Directors. Anita will also be a shareholder in Mangal Analytics and Research Consulting (MARC).

Speaking on the appointment, Ashutosh Kharangate, Founder & Managing Director of MARC said, “As we embark on our next phase of the journey with overseas operations, we are honored to welcome a widely recognized business leader, Anita Ganti as a Board member who has inspired global teams to achieve strategic objectives and build strong networks of trusted relationships with partners and clients. Anita brings a wealth of cross-functional experience in technology and operations along with a strong network in the US business and investor community that will help MARC expand its global footprint. Her guidance and mentoring will be valuable in taking the company forward in establishing itself as a premier research consulting and analytics advisory firm for the SME and MSME sector globally.”

MARC Glocal Inc has been formed with the objective of supporting both Indian companies expanding into the US market, and US companies looking to enter India, by providing in-depth market research, financial modeling, identifying ideal local partners, and providing last-mile support.

Ms. Ganti will play a key role in accelerating MARC’s expansion into the USA via their newly formed US entity MARC Glocal Inc.

MARC Glocal will focus on regions that house several SMEs and SMBs such as Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, and Michigan.

MARC Glocal Inc has been formed with an objective of offering transaction advisory services for US SMEs, SMBs and investor community consisting of due diligence, quality of earnings, proof of cash, investment memo preparation and other end to end mergers and acquisitions support. In addition, MARC Glocal Inc is keen on assisting Companies in the US by offering current and potential market research and feasibility services, MIS, profitability analyses, financial modeling, valuations, business operations review services amongst others.

Anita Ganti says, “This association will always be a special one as MARC is the first India-born company that I have joined as a board member. It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of an Indian consulting firm that is trying to make India the hub of execution of complex analytics for the world. This will enable us to support ‘Make (Service) in India and play an important role in bringing more FDI into India. I am certain it is going to be a remarkable journey and I will be able to help the team create milestone moments while we further expand our operations.”

Anita is currently an independent director and member of the Audit Committee of Power Integrations, and a founding limited partner at a Ventures Fund. She has been a customer-facing executive fostering executive-level engagements with customers such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, FedEx, Walmart, Comcast, Telstra, Starbucks, Medtronic, Cisco, etc. As the Senior VP of the product engineering services at Wipro Limited, she was responsible for offerings and operations with annual revenues exceeding $600 million. Formerly Anita has also served in various leadership roles with global companies such as Flex and Texas Instruments leading diverse teams across multiple geographical locations. She has not only built businesses from concept to market leadership but also built alliances with technology partners and customers.

Anita has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute in India, an M.S.E.E. from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.