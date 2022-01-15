MoveStrong introduces functional fitness shade structures



This comfortable protection shade offers users a better outdoor exercise experience with structures and canopies for better workout engagement and less exposure to direct sun and heat while in the session. MoveStrong layout and design services offer extensive aid in shade coverage planning by providing expert consultation and advice to both small and large facilities for their individual outdoor space-based requirements.





Designed with integrated Traveling Rings at a height and span to allow users a free-floating feeling, the customizations available for these shade structures enable great space-saving options for a dual purpose of fitness training challenges and shade. The structure has the ability to seamlessly accommodate various kinds of fitness equipment, including cargo nets, climbing ropes, challenge obstacles etc.





Visit Move Strong Shade Structure to know more about the usage, features and benefits of shades and canopies as part of training areas and outdoor gyms from large to small spaces with special fitness station integrations.





Address of the company



Move Strong Functional Fitness Equipment, LLC



5726 Marlin Rd, Ste 420 Chattanooga,



TN 37411



855-728-8700



www.MoveStrongFit.com

