Flicknexs, World-Class Video Streaming Platform Provider Announces Launch Of Video On Demand Hosting and Live Streaming Service



Flicknexs builds VOD and OTT platforms that seamlessly works well across multiple platforms. It is well suited for all broadcasters, media professionals and enterprises to deliver video content through on-demand hosting and live streaming.





Flicknexs is well equipped with various monetization methods like Subscription-based, advertisement-based, and transactional-based, allowing users to monetize video content to generate revenue efficiently. Content delivery networks and multi-bitrate streaming features deliver live video content without latency. Analytics dashboard features give information on user behaviour and the performance of each video. It helps better understand the video of what is working and what’s not working.





High-quality live video streaming includes interactive options like live chat options and Q&A sessions. Video content is protected with security options like DRM and SSO. Video Content Management system offers the flexibility of organizing video content in the video library. Video streaming quality is adjusted according to user internet speed to avoid buffering.





Mr David Bright Livingstone, CEO of Flicknexs, says, “Flicknexs seamlessly launches a video on demand and live streaming platform that comes with powerful features and advanced functionality where businesses can use video platforms as a marketing medium to scale up their businesses.”





About Flicknexs:



Flicknexs is a Chennai based Video Content management company that builds video platforms: VOD, OTT and Live streaming platforms for video creators, individual artists and enterprises. It has helped many businesses scale their growth from the initial stage through various monetization and marketing methods.





Contact us



Email : praveen ( @ ) flicknexs dot com



dm ( @ ) flicknexs dot com



Phone No : +91 786 70000 66

###