Modi – “Medium of Defi in Centre of Incorruptible Network” is a community-driven technology ecosystem that aims to revolutionize the way people adapt, trade, and invest digital assets. It is also a Defi initiative that promises to provide a secure environment for token enthusiasts. Here, the key differentiator is the high scalability power enabled by lightning-quick cross-border transactions for a wide array of use cases while maintaining top-notch security standards.

The platform is powered by its native token named ModiCoin which is based on the Binance Smart Chain and adheres to the BEP20 standard. This token fuels our entire ecosystem and users can utilize this to access various products and services within and beyond our platform. ModiCoin is a highly differentiated digital asset developed around a robust economic model.

It is important to note that the ModiCoin ecosystem has several applications where it can be implemented, but there are a few common features that define why one should choose our platform to manage and invest their digital assets. These include – Highly decentralized model, a Deflationary token mechanism, an Anti-whale system, an Anti-dumping system, Auditability, and Scalability.

All in all, ModiCoin is an end-to-end crypto-based financial solution that has harnessed the power of blockchain and is ready to optimize the way people and institutions deal with digital assets.

ModiCoin is a promising platform that is utilizing the strengths of blockchain and cryptocurrency to help individuals optimize the way they sustainably interact with digital assets. ModiCoin also envisions setting up the ModiCoin foundation to support and aid the underprivileged section of society, especially the orphans. Our dream is to create a better space for living, in terms of material and emotion. The procedure shall fold out in the next month.