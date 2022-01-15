SML Acquires Sumzed AB

Acquisition enhances SML’s retail RFID operations portfolio and strengthens Northern Europe footprint

SML, a worldwide leader in retail RFID technology and solutions, has today announced that it has acquired Sweden-based retail customer experience platform provider, Sumzed AB. The acquisition expands SML RFID’s retail execution platform, Clarity®, and further grows the organization’s footprint in Northern Europe.

Founded in Alingsås and based in Gothenburg, Sweden, Sumzed now joins the company as part of SML Intelligent Inventory Solutions business led by Dean Frew, CTO and Senior VP of RFID Solutions at SML Group. The addition of Sumzed’s technology will enable SML RFID to expand its solution offering to the organization’s global customer base.

Sumzed’s interactive cloud-based platform combines Content Management Software, Hardware, and Event-Driven Integration to improve the effectiveness of existing store labor in order to elevate the in-store customer experience. Sumzed provides both non-RFID and RFID enabled solutions, including Price Checker, Point of Information, Fitting Room Support, Call for Assistance and Digital Signage.

“Bringing Sumzed into the SML family exemplifies our commitment to extending our leadership in New Era of retail operations by further expanding the suite of technology for our retail customers around the world,” said Dean Frew. “We have seen unprecedented adoption by retailers of our Item-Level RFID solutions and this acquisition enables SML to bring elevated customer experience technology and benefits more directly to our retail customers.”

Calle Skoglöf, Founder of Sumzed, said: “We are delighted to be part of SML, a leader in retail RFID technology, who like us are working to improve the workflow and item-level information management in the physical store. Together we will be able to help our customers create a whole new dimension of shopping and brand engagement experience.”

For more information, visit www.sml.com/item-level-rfid/ and www.sumzed.com.