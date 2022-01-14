Hong Kong – Administration Wing alerts public to fraudulent email

Administration Wing alerts public to fraudulent email *****************************************************



The Administration Wing today (January 14) appealed to members of the public to stay alert to a fraudulent email on nomination for honours and awards purporting to be sent by “Honours Section, Administration Wing” under the email account cso.gov.hk@express.com. A suspected link to a malicious file is attached in the email, inviting recipients to provide information.







The Administration Wing has not sent the email and a report has been made to the Police. Members of the public are reminded not to open any suspicious email. Anyone who has provided his or her personal information to the email sender or clicked the link in the email is strongly advised to contact the Police.

