Entgra Named as a Product Leader and an Innovation Leader by Independent Analyst



The Growth of the UEM Market



This report analyzed vendors that provide Mobile Device Management (MDM), Internet of Things (IoT), Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), and UEM solutions in the market today. In its evaluation, the report looked at four categories of leadership: Product, Market, Innovation, and Overall. The report highlights the growth of the UEM market and the fact that the level of endpoint intelligence provided has become one of the key differentiators between UEM product solutions.





The report also notes that the range of functions now extend beyond classic client management to include configured work environments, content management on end devices, security management, inventory, and management of operating systems and applications with patch management also typically included in UEM solutions nowadays.





KuppingerCole Analysts Evaluation of Entgra



Apart from being named as a Product Leader and an Innovation Leader, Entgra is included in the Challenger segment of the other two leadership categories and was placed high in the Product/Innovation Matrix.





The report identified the following as strengths of the Entgras product suite:



● Strong patch management



● Good device management



● Content management



● Endpoint security



● Endpoint intelligence



● Wide range of endpoint types supported



● Admin and DevOps support



● Centralized endpoint visibility



● User self-service and admin access authentication options





Were very pleased with this evaluation and Entgras leadership across two categories. Entgra started its operations in 2018, but our product suite has a longer history as it was a part of the WSO2 product portfolio prior to that. Our recognition by KuppingerCole is a milestone in our companys growth trajectory. The report highlights the growth of the UEM market, and we look forward to releasing more innovative, customer-centric IoT and EMM products, said Sumedha Rubasinghe, CEO and founder of Entgra.





The report can be accessed on the KuppingerCole Analysts website.





About Entgra



Entgra provides a single platform for enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) and Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM). We connect devices and create managed APIs to collect, control, and analyze data. Our secure, customizable product platform can manage all types of devices and applications. Entgra also provides middleware for utility meter connectivity, kiosk management, factory floor management, and environmental monitoring. We work with customers in Android device manufacturing, original design manufacturing, government, education, pharmaceutical, healthcare, insurance, energy, and service industries. Visit our website to learn more: www.entgra.io





About KuppingerCole Analysts



KuppingerCole Analysts, founded in 2004, is an international and independent analyst organization headquartered in Europe. The company specializes in offering neutral advice, expertise, thought leadership and practical relevance in Information Security, Identity & Access Management (IAM), Governance (IAG), Risk Management & Compliance (GRC) as well as all areas concerning the Digital Transformation.





