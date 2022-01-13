STChealth Celebrates Impressive Milestone: 1 Billion Immunization Messages Sent through its National Immunization Intelligence Network in 2021

Through long-term partners, new data sources, and record amounts of pharmacy administered immunizations, STChealth transmitted over 1 billion immunization messages through their network in the last 12 months alone. Why? The answer is simple— to help get as many of people vaccinated as possible.

Mike Popovich, CEO of STChealth, remarked, “We never lose sight of the fact that the immunization messages flowing through our national network represent life-saving medicine provided to real people – sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, grandparents, aunts, and uncles are getting their shots and making a healthier future for themselves and their communities. That’s the impact we use to motivate ourselves to innovate further and help our clients improve access to life-saving medicine.”

Just to name a few examples…

STChealth connected over 1 million new consumers directly to their immunization records in 2021 through MyIR Mobile. They used these records to get kids back to school, go back to work and start traveling again—to name a few examples.

STC also connected thousands of new pharmacies to their state immunization registries in 2020 and 2021 so they could join the fight against COVID-19 and become key vaccinators in their local communities.

Quan Le, IIS Manager for the Louisiana Department of Public Health, provided his perspective by saying, “The most important role the LINKS system has played during the COVID-19 response is providing the needed data for urgent decisions made by State leadership.”Armed with data and expertise from STChealth, Quan and the Louisiana Immunization Program have been able to provide State leadership with crucial insights that allowed for fast and sound decision making.

2022 is shaping up to be another critical year in our collective fight against COVID, and the STChealth team looks forward to the continued mission of working with partners throughout the Immunization Ecosystem to get shots in arms and protect our communities.

About STChealth

STChealth’s mission is to eradicate vaccine preventable disease and empower individuals through our innovative technology and service solutions. We deliver on our mission through passion and innovation, through teamwork and inclusion, through superior client service and products, and a relentless pursuit of the next ”big idea”​ that will advance immunization intelligence. Starting with developing the first Immunization Information System (IIS) and over 33 years of experience in the immunization ecosystem, STChealth is positioned today to support more than 1/3 of COVID-19 vaccinations reported in the U.S. through our network of over 54,000 Providers and Pharmacy Partners. More information can be found at www.STChealth.com