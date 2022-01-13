Disability All Party Parliamentary Group staff shortlisted for Awards

A breakthrough Disability Awareness group has been recognised in the House of Commons as two staff working in conjunction with the Disability All Party Group have made it into the final three of the prestigious Parliament’s People’s Staffer of the Year Awards for Scotland.

Matthew Spencer and Roberta Kirosingh, from the office of Dr Lisa Cameron MP (East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow) who Chairs the Disability All Party Parliamentary Group have both been shortlisted for the Award.

Roberta and Matthew have made it to the final three of Parliament’s People’s Award for Scotland and are recognised alongside Euan Davidson, a top Researcher from the office of Christine Jardine MP, Edinburgh West.

Parliament’s People’s Award recognises staffers who work for a Member of Parliament who are said to have gone ‘above and beyond’.

Dr Lisa Cameron MP said – “That two staff who support the Disability All Party Parliamentary Group have made it to the final three of this prestigious award is, I believe, a parliamentary first”.

“It demonstrates increased awareness and recognition of the vital work of disability inclusion and representation within parliament itself and is inspirational to many. I wish all of the finalists well”.

Roberta Kirosingh is described as being renowned for her work with disability charities. She has championed social mobility and signed up 200 Parliamentarians for National Mentoring Week. As a result of Roberta’s efforts, many young people from underrepresented backgrounds including those with mental health problems and disabilities have been able to receive invaluable mentoring experience and insight into a career in politics.

Matthew Spencer has dedicated himself as a Parliamentary Intern playing a vital role in ensuring that MPs have become Disability Confident Employers. His efforts have meant that almost one quarter of Parliament, 24% of MPs, are now offering inclusive work experience placements and paid internships to people with disabilities in their constituencies.

The Parliamentary Employment project led by Dr Lisa Cameron MP via the Disability All Party Group with support from the Department of Work and Pensions is designed to open access to politics for people with disabilities via work experience and paid roles within MPs offices, levelled up across the United Kingdom.

Sir Graham Brady MP, Chair of House Magazine, sponsor of the awards said:

“Parliament simply couldn’t function without the thousands of dedicated public servants behind the scenes” whilst Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, a judge for the Award, described staff as being “the heroes of Parliament”.

The winner of Parliament’s People’s Award for Staffer of the Year for Scotland will be announced shortly.