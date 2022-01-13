QUICK ESTIMATES OF INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION AND USE-BASED INDEX FOR THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER, 2021 (BASE 2011-12=100)

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.
2. For the month of November 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 128.5. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of November 2021 stand at 111.9, 129.6 and 147.9 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.
3. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 126.5 for Primary Goods, 81.2 for Capital Goods, 141.8 for Intermediate Goods and 142.5 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of November 2021. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 106.7 and 150.3 respectively for the month November 2021.
4. Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of November 2021 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.
5. Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of November 2021, the indices for October 2021 have undergone the first revision and those for August 2021 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for November 2021, the first revision for October 2021 and the final revision for August 2021 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 88 percent, 92 percent and 94 percent respectively.
6. Release of the Index for December 2021 will be on Friday, 11th February 2022.
Note: –
|
STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL
|
(Base : 2011-12=100)
|
Month
|
Mining
|
Manufacturing
|
Electricity
|
General
|
(14.372472)
|
(77.63321)
|
(7.994318)
|
(100)
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
Apr
|
78.8
|
107.6
|
42.1
|
124.6
|
125.6
|
174.0
|
54.0
|
126.1
|
May
|
87.6
|
108.3
|
84.4
|
111.5
|
150.6
|
161.9
|
90.2
|
115.1
|
Jun
|
85.7
|
105.5
|
107.1
|
121.2
|
156.2
|
169.1
|
107.9
|
122.8
|
Jul
|
87.5
|
104.6
|
118.5
|
131.0
|
166.3
|
184.7
|
117.9
|
131.5
|
Aug
|
84.0
|
103.6
|
118.7
|
131.9
|
162.7
|
188.7
|
117.2
|
132.4
|
Sep
|
87.6
|
95.1
|
126.5
|
130.3
|
166.4
|
167.9
|
124.1
|
128.2
|
Oct
|
98.5
|
109.8
|
132.0
|
136.1
|
162.2
|
167.3
|
129.6
|
134.8
|
Nov*
|
106.6
|
111.9
|
128.5
|
129.6
|
144.8
|
147.9
|
126.7
|
128.5
|
Dec
|
117.3
|
|
139.0
|
|
158.0
|
|
137.4
|
|
Jan
|
121.3
|
|
136.6
|
|
164.2
|
|
136.6
|
|
Feb
|
117.9
|
|
129.7
|
|
153.9
|
|
129.9
|
|
Mar
|
139.0
|
|
143.3
|
|
180.0
|
|
145.6
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr-Nov
|
89.5
|
105.8
|
107.2
|
127.0
|
154.4
|
170.2
|
108.5
|
127.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nov*
|
-5.4
|
5.0
|
-1.6
|
0.9
|
3.5
|
2.1
|
-1.6
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr-Nov
|
-12.2
|
18.2
|
-17.2
|
18.5
|
-4.6
|
10.2
|
-15.3
|
17.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Figures for November 2021 are Quick Estimates.
|
Note: Indices for the months of Aug’21 and Oct’21 incorporate updated production data.
|
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020
|
STATEMENT II: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)
|
(Base: 2011-12=100)
|
Industry
code
|
Description
|
Weight
|
Index
|
Cumulative Index
|
Percentage growth #
|
|
|
Nov’20
|
Nov’21*
|
Apr-Nov*
|
Nov’21*
|
Apr-Nov*
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
|
2021-22
|
10
|
Manufacture of food products
|
5.3025
|
133.9
|
132.2
|
109.0
|
118.4
|
-1.3
|
8.6
|
11
|
Manufacture of beverages
|
1.0354
|
86.3
|
87.0
|
69.4
|
83.2
|
0.8
|
19.9
|
12
|
Manufacture of tobacco products
|
0.7985
|
92.9
|
95.2
|
73.3
|
83.4
|
2.5
|
13.8
|
13
|
Manufacture of textiles
|
3.2913
|
108.9
|
117.6
|
78.7
|
116.2
|
8.0
|
47.6
|
14
|
Manufacture of wearing apparel
|
1.3225
|
101.7
|
135.7
|
93.4
|
119.8
|
33.4
|
28.3
|
15
|
Manufacture of leather and related products
|
0.5021
|
105.0
|
96.2
|
89.4
|
99.1
|
-8.4
|
10.9
|
16
|
Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials
|
0.1930
|
108.7
|
104.0
|
78.0
|
101.2
|
-4.3
|
29.7
|
17
|
Manufacture of paper and paper products
|
0.8724
|
71.6
|
80.1
|
63.6
|
81.9
|
11.9
|
28.8
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
|
0.6798
|
70.5
|
72.6
|
61.0
|
68.6
|
3.0
|
12.5
|
19
|
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
|
11.7749
|
124.8
|
128.9
|
104.4
|
116.7
|
3.3
|
11.8
|
20
|
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
|
7.8730
|
120.4
|
118.1
|
110.2
|
120.3
|
-1.9
|
9.2
|
21
|
Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products
|
4.9810
|
226.0
|
232.0
|
216.5
|
227.0
|
2.7
|
4.8
|
22
|
Manufacture of rubber and plastics products
|
2.4222
|
104.7
|
98.9
|
89.2
|
103.8
|
-5.5
|
16.4
|
23
|
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
|
4.0853
|
112.7
|
109.5
|
94.2
|
120.1
|
-2.8
|
27.5
|
24
|
Manufacture of basic metals
|
12.8043
|
165.4
|
177.4
|
135.9
|
171.5
|
7.3
|
26.2
|
25
|
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
|
2.6549
|
81.8
|
80.1
|
68.8
|
82.9
|
-2.1
|
20.5
|
26
|
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
|
1.5704
|
115.0
|
124.8
|
114.6
|
132.2
|
8.5
|
15.4
|
27
|
Manufacture of electrical equipment
|
2.9983
|
114.4
|
106.8
|
81.2
|
106.9
|
-6.6
|
31.7
|
28
|
Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.
|
4.7653
|
105.4
|
90.8
|
80.0
|
99.2
|
-13.9
|
24.0
|
29
|
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
4.8573
|
99.2
|
90.1
|
67.8
|
90.2
|
-9.2
|
33.0
|
30
|
Manufacture of other transport equipment
|
1.7763
|
139.3
|
108.1
|
100.8
|
112.7
|
-22.4
|
11.8
|
31
|
Manufacture of furniture
|
0.1311
|
144.7
|
178.1
|
128.2
|
158.2
|
23.1
|
23.4
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
0.9415
|
65.5
|
68.6
|
51.7
|
88.5
|
4.7
|
71.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05
|
Mining
|
14.3725
|
106.6
|
111.9
|
89.5
|
105.8
|
5.0
|
18.2
|
10-32
|
Manufacturing
|
77.6332
|
128.5
|
129.6
|
107.2
|
127.0
|
0.9
|
18.5
|
35
|
Electricity
|
7.9943
|
144.8
|
147.9
|
154.4
|
170.2
|
2.1
|
10.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General Index
|
100.00
|
126.7
|
128.5
|
108.5
|
127.4
|
1.4
|
17.4
|
* Figures for November 2021 are Quick Estimates.
|
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020
|
STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED
|
(Base :2011-12=100)
|
|
Primary goods
|
Capital goods
|
Intermediate goods
|
Infrastructure/ Construction goods
|
Consumer durables
|
Consumer non-durables
|
Month
|
(34.048612)
|
(8.223043)
|
(17.221487)
|
(12.338363)
|
(12.839296)
|
(15.329199)
|
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
Apr
|
92.4
|
126.5
|
7.0
|
79.0
|
44.6
|
139.6
|
20.3
|
144.0
|
5.5
|
103.3
|
72.7
|
140.0
|
May
|
106.0
|
122.8
|
35.4
|
61.9
|
83.7
|
129.1
|
88.4
|
129.5
|
39.7
|
71.6
|
135.3
|
135.6
|
Jun
|
109.3
|
122.4
|
63.8
|
81.2
|
108.2
|
132.7
|
114.9
|
137.9
|
78.2
|
100.1
|
147.5
|
141.8
|
Jul
|
114.3
|
128.5
|
70.9
|
92.4
|
125.4
|
143.7
|
128.6
|
144.4
|
99.4
|
118.7
|
149.3
|
145.9
|
Aug
|
108.8
|
127.2
|
75.9
|
91.1
|
129.4
|
144.7
|
130.7
|
148.3
|
109.5
|
121.6
|
140.0
|
148.3
|
Sep
|
112.1
|
117.3
|
90.3
|
92.5
|
133.6
|
140.3
|
132.7
|
143.1
|
129.0
|
126.5
|
147.4
|
147.7
|
Oct
|
117.9
|
128.5
|
91.3
|
89.9
|
140.7
|
146.1
|
144.1
|
153.6
|
133.8
|
129.0
|
148.7
|
150.0
|
Nov*
|
122.2
|
126.5
|
84.3
|
81.2
|
138.4
|
141.8
|
137.3
|
142.5
|
113.0
|
106.7
|
149.1
|
150.3
|
Dec
|
130.1
|
|
95.8
|
|
150.3
|
|
151.0
|
|
124.9
|
|
161.1
|
|
Jan
|
134.4
|
|
93.2
|
|
149.7
|
|
150.1
|
|
123.9
|
|
149.8
|
|
Feb
|
125.0
|
|
93.3
|
|
138.0
|
|
139.9
|
|
125.0
|
|
147.6
|
|
Mar
|
145.0
|
|
109.2
|
|
153.9
|
|
158.9
|
|
133.0
|
|
157.2
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr-Nov
|
110.4
|
125.0
|
64.9
|
83.7
|
113.0
|
139.8
|
112.1
|
142.9
|
88.5
|
109.7
|
136.3
|
145.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nov*
|
-1.8
|
3.5
|
-7.5
|
-3.7
|
-1.8
|
2.5
|
2.1
|
3.8
|
-3.2
|
-5.6
|
-0.7
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr-Nov
|
-11.3
|
13.2
|
-31.1
|
29.0
|
-16.8
|
23.7
|
-17.2
|
27.5
|
-28.2
|
24.0
|
-5.3
|
6.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Figures for November 2021 are Quick Estimates.
|
Note: Indices for the months of Aug’21 and Oct’21 incorporate updated production data.
|
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020
|
STATEMENT IV: MONTHLY INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)
|
(Base: 2011-12=100)
|
Ind
|
Description
|
Weight
|
Dec’20
|
Jan’21
|
Feb’21
|
Mar’21
|
Apr’21
|
May’21
|
Jun’21
|
Jul’21
|
Aug’21
|
Sep’21
|
Oct’21
|
Nov’21
|
code
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Manufacture of food products
|
5.3025
|
149.1
|
149.0
|
136.7
|
138.3
|
127.8
|
111.4
|
111.3
|
116.2
|
117.3
|
111.5
|
119.4
|
132.2
|
11
|
Manufacture of beverages
|
1.0354
|
90.1
|
95.4
|
94.7
|
110.7
|
91.5
|
54.8
|
82.0
|
90.2
|
86.3
|
86.3
|
87.3
|
87.0
|
12
|
Manufacture of tobacco products
|
0.7985
|
98.1
|
103.7
|
79.2
|
114.0
|
70.0
|
72.4
|
74.0
|
79.4
|
86.9
|
94.9
|
94.2
|
95.2
|
13
|
Manufacture of textiles
|
3.2913
|
114.9
|
115.3
|
113.5
|
119.6
|
114.6
|
105.3
|
111.3
|
117.8
|
120.2
|
119.6
|
123.1
|
117.6
|
14
|
Manufacture of wearing apparel
|
1.3225
|
140.0
|
129.4
|
140.0
|
143.8
|
83.4
|
83.8
|
110.0
|
116.8
|
144.1
|
120.7
|
163.9
|
135.7
|
15
|
Manufacture of leather and related products
|
0.5021
|
121.9
|
124.9
|
121.7
|
123.4
|
101.3
|
67.1
|
94.1
|
114.7
|
106.5
|
109.6
|
103.6
|
96.2
|
16
|
Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials
|
0.1930
|
126.6
|
112.0
|
110.4
|
124.3
|
102.0
|
73.4
|
97.9
|
103.1
|
110.2
|
110.0
|
109.1
|
104.0
|
17
|
Manufacture of paper and paper products
|
0.8724
|
78.1
|
80.2
|
79.3
|
89.7
|
88.1
|
78.7
|
76.3
|
85.1
|
82.8
|
77.0
|
87.2
|
80.1
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
|
0.6798
|
83.0
|
70.0
|
67.6
|
75.8
|
64.7
|
61.9
|
68.7
|
68.4
|
69.1
|
69.8
|
73.9
|
72.6
|
19
|
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
|
11.7749
|
125.0
|
129.3
|
113.7
|
130.9
|
118.5
|
113.8
|
110.1
|
117.9
|
112.1
|
108.5
|
123.8
|
128.9
|
20
|
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
|
7.8730
|
131.8
|
131.6
|
119.0
|
127.9
|
118.1
|
109.1
|
116.3
|
128.0
|
124.8
|
123.2
|
124.9
|
118.1
|
21
|
Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products
|
4.9810
|
239.9
|
205.4
|
216.8
|
230.7
|
202.3
|
217.1
|
226.9
|
228.6
|
233.8
|
238.5
|
237.0
|
232.0
|
22
|
Manufacture of rubber and plastics products
|
2.4222
|
112.8
|
108.5
|
105.7
|
114.8
|
106.5
|
96.7
|
99.4
|
108.6
|
108.6
|
108.1
|
103.6
|
98.9
|
23
|
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
|
4.0853
|
122.6
|
127.2
|
124.4
|
140.3
|
128.1
|
110.1
|
119.2
|
126.9
|
122.2
|
115.8
|
129.3
|
109.5
|
24
|
Manufacture of basic metals
|
12.8043
|
181.7
|
179.8
|
163.6
|
184.7
|
168.5
|
159.8
|
163.5
|
171.1
|
178.8
|
170.4
|
182.6
|
177.4
|
25
|
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
|
2.6549
|
99.0
|
93.7
|
92.4
|
102.0
|
78.2
|
64.4
|
79.7
|
90.3
|
94.0
|
88.8
|
88.0
|
80.1
|
26
|
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
|
1.5704
|
138.8
|
155.6
|
166.5
|
206.2
|
119.2
|
95.2
|
125.6
|
138.4
|
139.5
|
163.5
|
151.2
|
124.8
|
27
|
Manufacture of electrical equipment
|
2.9983
|
131.8
|
109.7
|
106.3
|
110.1
|
84.5
|
61.6
|
84.2
|
118.4
|
128.7
|
144.1
|
126.8
|
106.8
|
28
|
Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.
|
4.7653
|
118.5
|
110.0
|
111.8
|
130.5
|
94.4
|
76.3
|
96.3
|
109.1
|
108.9
|
112.6
|
105.5
|
90.8
|
29
|
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
4.8573
|
103.2
|
107.8
|
105.6
|
114.9
|
102.2
|
59.2
|
87.8
|
101.2
|
93.5
|
90.4
|
97.0
|
90.1
|
30
|
Manufacture of other transport equipment
|
1.7763
|
121.1
|
136.4
|
134.5
|
145.3
|
108.7
|
52.2
|
103.4
|
128.2
|
125.1
|
134.7
|
141.0
|
108.1
|
31
|
Manufacture of furniture
|
0.1311
|
183.9
|
163.4
|
162.4
|
171.3
|
128.0
|
118.5
|
158.0
|
160.9
|
165.7
|
172.6
|
183.5
|
178.1
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
0.9415
|
76.7
|
85.0
|
86.2
|
93.5
|
94.9
|
67.2
|
75.7
|
84.7
|
95.3
|
106.4
|
115.1
|
68.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Mining
|
14.3725
|
117.3
|
121.3
|
117.9
|
139.0
|
107.6
|
108.3
|
105.5
|
104.6
|
103.6
|
95.1
|
109.8
|
111.9
|
10-32
|
Manufacturing
|
77.6332
|
139.0
|
136.6
|
129.7
|
143.3
|
124.6
|
111.5
|
121.2
|
131.0
|
131.9
|
130.3
|
136.1
|
129.6
|
35
|
Electricity
|
7.9943
|
158.0
|
164.2
|
153.9
|
180.0
|
174.0
|
161.9
|
169.1
|
184.7
|
188.7
|
167.9
|
167.3
|
147.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General Index
|
100.0
|
137.4
|
136.6
|
129.9
|
145.6
|
126.1
|
115.1
|
122.8
|
131.5
|
132.4
|
128.2
|
134.8
|
128.5
|
Note: The figures for Sep’21, Oct’21 and Nov’21 are provisional
The Indices are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020
