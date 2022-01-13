QUICK ESTIMATES OF INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION AND USE-BASED INDEX FOR THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER, 2021 (BASE 2011-12=100)

Jan 13, 2022 | Business


The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.


2.        For the month of November 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 128.5. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of November 2021 stand at 111.9, 129.6 and 147.9 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.


3.        As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 126.5 for Primary Goods, 81.2 for Capital Goods, 141.8 for Intermediate Goods and 142.5 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of November 2021.  Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 106.7 and 150.3 respectively for the month November 2021.


4.        Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of November 2021 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.


5.        Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of November 2021, the indices for October 2021 have undergone the first revision and those for August 2021 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for November 2021, the first revision for October 2021 and the final revision for August 2021 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 88 percent, 92 percent and 94 percent respectively.


6.        Release of the Index for December 2021 will be on Friday, 11th February 2022.


Note: –


  1. This Press release information is also available at the Website of the Ministry – http://www.mospi.gov.in

  2. Press release in Hindi follows and shall be available at: https://www.mospi.gov.in/hi/web/mospi/home




































STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL

(Base : 2011-12=100)

Month

Mining

Manufacturing

Electricity

General

(14.372472)

(77.63321)

(7.994318)

(100)

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

Apr

78.8

107.6

42.1

124.6

125.6

174.0

54.0

126.1

May

87.6

108.3

84.4

111.5

150.6

161.9

90.2

115.1

Jun

85.7

105.5

107.1

121.2

156.2

169.1

107.9

122.8

Jul

87.5

104.6

118.5

131.0

166.3

184.7

117.9

131.5

Aug

84.0

103.6

118.7

131.9

162.7

188.7

117.2

132.4

Sep

87.6

95.1

126.5

130.3

166.4

167.9

124.1

128.2

Oct

98.5

109.8

132.0

136.1

162.2

167.3

129.6

134.8

Nov*

106.6

111.9

128.5

129.6

144.8

147.9

126.7

128.5

Dec

117.3

139.0

158.0

137.4

Jan

121.3

136.6

164.2

136.6

Feb

117.9

129.7

153.9

129.9

Mar

139.0

143.3

180.0

145.6

Average

    






   
 
 

Apr-Nov

89.5

105.8

107.2

127.0

154.4

170.2

108.5

127.4






 

Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#




   
 

 

Nov*

-5.4

5.0

-1.6

0.9

3.5

2.1

-1.6

1.4

 
   

 

Apr-Nov

-12.2

18.2

-17.2

18.5

-4.6

10.2

-15.3

17.4









* Figures for November 2021 are Quick Estimates.

Note: Indices for the months of Aug’21 and Oct’21 incorporate updated production data.

#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020










































              STATEMENT II:  INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)

(Base: 2011-12=100)

Industry


code

Description

Weight

Index

Cumulative Index

Percentage growth #


Nov’20

Nov’21*

Apr-Nov*

Nov’21*

Apr-Nov*





2020-21

2021-22

2021-22

10

Manufacture of food products

5.3025

133.9

132.2

109.0

118.4

-1.3

8.6

11

Manufacture of beverages

1.0354

86.3

87.0

69.4

83.2

0.8

19.9

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

0.7985

92.9

95.2

73.3

83.4

2.5

13.8

13

Manufacture of textiles

3.2913

108.9

117.6

78.7

116.2

8.0

47.6

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

1.3225

101.7

135.7

93.4

119.8

33.4

28.3

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

0.5021

105.0

96.2

89.4

99.1

-8.4

10.9

16

Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials

0.1930

108.7

104.0

78.0

101.2

-4.3

29.7

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

0.8724

71.6

80.1

63.6

81.9

11.9

28.8

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

0.6798

70.5

72.6

61.0

68.6

3.0

12.5

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

11.7749

124.8

128.9

104.4

116.7

3.3

11.8

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

7.8730

120.4

118.1

110.2

120.3

-1.9

9.2

21

Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products

4.9810

226.0

232.0

216.5

227.0

2.7

4.8

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

2.4222

104.7

98.9

89.2

103.8

-5.5

16.4

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

4.0853

112.7

109.5

94.2

120.1

-2.8

27.5

24

Manufacture of basic metals

12.8043

165.4

177.4

135.9

171.5

7.3

26.2

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

2.6549

81.8

80.1

68.8

82.9

-2.1

20.5

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

1.5704

115.0

124.8

114.6

132.2

8.5

15.4

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

2.9983

114.4

106.8

81.2

106.9

-6.6

31.7

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

4.7653

105.4

90.8

80.0

99.2

-13.9

24.0

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

4.8573

99.2

90.1

67.8

90.2

-9.2

33.0

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

1.7763

139.3

108.1

100.8

112.7

-22.4

11.8

31

Manufacture of furniture

0.1311

144.7

178.1

128.2

158.2

23.1

23.4

32

Other manufacturing

0.9415

65.5

68.6

51.7

88.5

4.7

71.2









05

Mining

14.3725

106.6

111.9

89.5

105.8

5.0

18.2

10-32

Manufacturing

77.6332

128.5

129.6

107.2

127.0

0.9

18.5

35

Electricity

7.9943

144.8

147.9

154.4

170.2

2.1

10.2










General Index

100.00

126.7

128.5

108.5

127.4

1.4

17.4

* Figures for November 2021 are Quick Estimates.

              

#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020




































STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED

(Base :2011-12=100)

Primary goods

Capital goods

Intermediate goods

Infrastructure/ Construction goods

Consumer durables

Consumer non-durables

Month

(34.048612)

(8.223043)

(17.221487)

(12.338363)

(12.839296)

(15.329199)

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

Apr

92.4

126.5

7.0

79.0

44.6

139.6

20.3

144.0

5.5

103.3

72.7

140.0

May

106.0

122.8

35.4

61.9

83.7

129.1

88.4

129.5

39.7

71.6

135.3

135.6

Jun

109.3

122.4

63.8

81.2

108.2

132.7

114.9

137.9

78.2

100.1

147.5

141.8

Jul

114.3

128.5

70.9

92.4

125.4

143.7

128.6

144.4

99.4

118.7

149.3

145.9

Aug

108.8

127.2

75.9

91.1

129.4

144.7

130.7

148.3

109.5

121.6

140.0

148.3

Sep

112.1

117.3

90.3

92.5

133.6

140.3

132.7

143.1

129.0

126.5

147.4

147.7

Oct

117.9

128.5

91.3

89.9

140.7

146.1

144.1

153.6

133.8

129.0

148.7

150.0

Nov*

122.2

126.5

84.3

81.2

138.4

141.8

137.3

142.5

113.0

106.7

149.1

150.3

Dec

130.1

95.8

150.3

151.0

124.9

161.1

Jan

134.4

93.2

149.7

150.1

123.9

149.8

Feb

125.0

93.3

138.0

139.9

125.0

147.6

Mar

145.0

109.2

153.9

158.9

133.0

157.2

Average
























Apr-Nov

110.4

125.0

64.9

83.7

113.0

139.8

112.1

142.9

88.5

109.7

136.3

145.0













Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#









 




 

Nov*

-1.8

3.5

-7.5

-3.7

-1.8

2.5

2.1

3.8

-3.2

-5.6

-0.7

0.8

 
   




 

Apr-Nov

-11.3

13.2

-31.1

29.0

-16.8

23.7

-17.2

27.5

-28.2

24.0

-5.3

6.4













* Figures for November 2021 are Quick Estimates.

Note: Indices for the months of Aug’21 and Oct’21 incorporate updated production data.

          

#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020








































STATEMENT IV:  MONTHLY INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)

(Base: 2011-12=100)

Ind

Description

Weight

Dec’20

Jan’21

Feb’21

Mar’21

Apr’21

May’21

Jun’21

Jul’21

Aug’21

Sep’21

Oct’21

Nov’21

code













10

Manufacture of food products

5.3025

149.1

149.0

136.7

138.3

127.8

111.4

111.3

116.2

117.3

111.5

119.4

132.2

11

Manufacture of beverages

1.0354

90.1

95.4

94.7

110.7

91.5

54.8

82.0

90.2

86.3

86.3

87.3

87.0

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

0.7985

98.1

103.7

79.2

114.0

70.0

72.4

74.0

79.4

86.9

94.9

94.2

95.2

13

Manufacture of textiles

3.2913

114.9

115.3

113.5

119.6

114.6

105.3

111.3

117.8

120.2

119.6

123.1

117.6

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

1.3225

140.0

129.4

140.0

143.8

83.4

83.8

110.0

116.8

144.1

120.7

163.9

135.7

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

0.5021

121.9

124.9

121.7

123.4

101.3

67.1

94.1

114.7

106.5

109.6

103.6

96.2

16

Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials

0.1930

126.6

112.0

110.4

124.3

102.0

73.4

97.9

103.1

110.2

110.0

109.1

104.0

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

0.8724

78.1

80.2

79.3

89.7

88.1

78.7

76.3

85.1

82.8

77.0

87.2

80.1

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

0.6798

83.0

70.0

67.6

75.8

64.7

61.9

68.7

68.4

69.1

69.8

73.9

72.6

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

11.7749

125.0

129.3

113.7

130.9

118.5

113.8

110.1

117.9

112.1

108.5

123.8

128.9

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

7.8730

131.8

131.6

119.0

127.9

118.1

109.1

116.3

128.0

124.8

123.2

124.9

118.1

21

Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products

4.9810

239.9

205.4

216.8

230.7

202.3

217.1

226.9

228.6

233.8

238.5

237.0

232.0

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

2.4222

112.8

108.5

105.7

114.8

106.5

96.7

99.4

108.6

108.6

108.1

103.6

98.9

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

4.0853

122.6

127.2

124.4

140.3

128.1

110.1

119.2

126.9

122.2

115.8

129.3

109.5

24

Manufacture of basic metals

12.8043

181.7

179.8

163.6

184.7

168.5

159.8

163.5

171.1

178.8

170.4

182.6

177.4

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

2.6549

99.0

93.7

92.4

102.0

78.2

64.4

79.7

90.3

94.0

88.8

88.0

80.1

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

1.5704

138.8

155.6

166.5

206.2

119.2

95.2

125.6

138.4

139.5

163.5

151.2

124.8

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

2.9983

131.8

109.7

106.3

110.1

84.5

61.6

84.2

118.4

128.7

144.1

126.8

106.8

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

4.7653

118.5

110.0

111.8

130.5

94.4

76.3

96.3

109.1

108.9

112.6

105.5

90.8

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

4.8573

103.2

107.8

105.6

114.9

102.2

59.2

87.8

101.2

93.5

90.4

97.0

90.1

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

1.7763

121.1

136.4

134.5

145.3

108.7

52.2

103.4

128.2

125.1

134.7

141.0

108.1

31

Manufacture of furniture

0.1311

183.9

163.4

162.4

171.3

128.0

118.5

158.0

160.9

165.7

172.6

183.5

178.1

32

Other manufacturing

0.9415

76.7

85.0

86.2

93.5

94.9

67.2

75.7

84.7

95.3

106.4

115.1

68.6


 
 
 
 





5

Mining

14.3725

117.3

121.3

117.9

139.0

107.6

108.3

105.5

104.6

103.6

95.1

109.8

111.9

10-32

Manufacturing

77.6332

139.0

136.6

129.7

143.3

124.6

111.5

121.2

131.0

131.9

130.3

136.1

129.6

35

Electricity

7.9943

158.0

164.2

153.9

180.0

174.0

161.9

169.1

184.7

188.7

167.9

167.3

147.9


 
 
 
 






General Index

100.0

137.4

136.6

129.9

145.6

126.1

115.1

122.8

131.5

132.4

128.2

134.8

128.5

Note: The figures for Sep’21, Oct’21 and Nov’21 are provisional

                        




The Indices are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020


*****


DS/VJ




(Release ID: 1789386)
Visitor Counter : 392