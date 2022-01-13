PRESIDENT’S GREETINGS ON THE EVE OF LOHRI, MAKAR SANKRANTI, PONGAL, BHOGALI BIHU, UTTARAYAN AND PAUSH PARVA





The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has greeted his fellow citizens on the eve of Lohri (which falls on 13th January, 2022), Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva (which fall on 14th January, 2022).





In a message, the President has said, “On the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad.





A majority of the festivals celebrated in our country depict our integral relationship with nature and agriculture. The festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva, mark the harvesting season of crops as the winter season ends and ushers in the spring. People enjoy the fruits of good harvest and celebrate these festivals which also underline the need to preserve our environment. It is not only an example of Indian diversity but also that of unity in diversity of our country.





I pray to God that these festivals develop the spirit of fraternity among the people while prosperity and happiness prevail in our country”.





