CONSUMER PRICE INDEX NUMBERS ON BASE 2012=100 FOR RURAL, URBAN AND COMBINED FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER 2021

Jan 13, 2022


The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of December 2021 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.


2.             The Price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of December 2021, NSO collected prices from 99.7% villages and 98.5% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 89.6% for rural and 93.3% for urban.


3.             All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. December 2021 over December 2020), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:


All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI








Indices

Dec. 2021 (Prov.)

Nov. 2021 (Final)

Dec. 2020

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

CPI (General)

5.36

5.83

5.59

4.29

5.54

4.91

4.07

5.19

4.59

CFPI

3.46

5.08

4.05

1.09

3.33

1.87

3.11

4.08

3.41


 Notes: Prov.  – Provisional, Combd. – Combined


4.          Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:


Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: December,2021 over November,2021









Indices

Rural

Urban

Combined

Index Value

% Change

Index Value

% Change

Index Value

% Change

Dec.21

Nov.21

Dec.21

Nov.21

Dec.21

Nov.21

CPI (General)

167.0

167.6

-0.36

165.1

165.6

-0.30

166.1

166.7

-0.36

CFPI

164.6

166.7

-1.26

171.7

173.6

-1.09

167.1

169.1

-1.18


 Note: Figures of December 2021 are provisional.




5.          Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.


Next date of release: 14th February 2022 (Monday) for January 2022.


List of Annex









Annex

Title

I

All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for November (Final) and December 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

II

All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for December 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

III

General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for November (Final) and December 2021 (Provisional)

IV

Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for December 2021 (Provisional)






Annex I


All India Consumer Price Indices


(Base: 2012=100)



































Group Code

Sub-group Code

Description

Rural

Urban

Combined

Weights

Nov. 21 Index


(Final)

Dec. 21 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Nov. 21 Index


(Final)

Dec. 21 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Nov. 21 Index


(Final)

Dec. 21 Index


(Prov.)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

1.1.01

Cereals and products

12.35

146.9

147.4

6.59

151.0

151.6

9.67

148.2

148.7

1.1.02

Meat and fish

4.38

199.8

197.0

2.73

204.9

202.2

3.61

201.6

198.8

1.1.03

Egg

0.49

171.5

176.5

0.36

175.4

180.0

0.43

173.0

177.9

1.1.04

Milk and products

7.72

159.1

159.8

5.33

159.6

160.0

6.61

159.3

159.9

1.1.05

Oils and fats

4.21

198.4

195.8

2.81

175.8

173.5

3.56

190.1

187.6

1.1.06

Fruits

2.88

153.2

152.0

2.90

160.3

158.3

2.89

156.5

154.9

1.1.07

Vegetables

7.46

183.9

172.4

4.41

229.1

219.5

6.04

199.2

188.4

1.1.08

Pulses and products

2.95

165.4

164.4

1.73

165.1

164.2

2.38

165.3

164.3

1.1.09

Sugar and Confectionery

1.70

122.1

120.6

0.97

123.1

121.9

1.36

122.4

121.0

1.1.10

Spices

3.11

170.8

171.7

1.79

167.2

168.2

2.50

169.6

170.5

1.2.11

Non-alcoholic beverages

1.37

169.1

169.7

1.13

156.1

156.5

1.26

163.7

164.2

1.1.12

Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.

5.56

174.3

175.1

5.54

176.8

178.1

5.55

175.5

176.5

1

Food and beverages

54.18

167.5

165.8

36.29

173.5

172.2

45.86

169.7

168.2

2

Pan, tobacco and intoxicants

3.26

191.4

190.9

1.36

197.0

196.8

2.38

192.9

192.5

3.1.01

Clothing

6.32

170.4

171.9

4.72

162.3

163.3

5.58

167.2

168.5

3.1.02

Footwear

1.04

166.0

167.3

0.85

145.3

146.7

0.95

157.4

158.7

3

Clothing and footwear

7.36

169.8

171.2

5.57

159.7

160.7

6.53

165.8

167.0

4

Housing

21.67

164.2

163.4

10.07

164.2

163.4

5

Fuel and light

7.94

165.3

165.6

5.58

161.6

161.7

6.84

163.9

164.1

6.1.01

Household goods and services

3.75

162.9

163.9

3.87

155.2

156.0

3.80

159.3

160.2

6.1.02

Health

6.83

173.4

174.0

4.81

164.2

165.1

5.89

169.9

170.6

6.1.03

Transport and communication

7.60

158.9

160.1

9.73

151.2

151.6

8.59

154.8

155.6

6.1.04

Recreation and amusement

1.37

163.8

164.5

2.04

156.7

157.6

1.68

159.8

160.6

6.1.05

Education

3.46

169.3

169.7

5.62

160.8

160.6

4.46

164.3

164.4

6.1.06

Personal care and effects

4.25

162.4

162.8

3.47

161.8

162.4

3.89

162.2

162.6

6

Miscellaneous

27.26

165.2

166.0

29.53

157.3

157.8

28.32

161.4

162.0

General Index (All Groups)

100.00

167.6

167.0

100.00

165.6

165.1

100.00

166.7

166.1

Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)

47.25

166.7

164.6

29.62

173.6

171.7

39.06

169.1

167.1


Notes:


  1. Prov. : Provisional.

  2. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.

  3. –        : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.


Annex II


All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for December 2021 (Provisional)


(Base: 2012=100)



































Group Code

Sub-group Code

Description

Rural

Urban

Combined

Dec. 20 Index


(Final)

Dec. 21


Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Dec. 20 Index


(Final)

Dec. 21


Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Dec. 20 Index


(Final)

Dec. 21


Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)
 

1.1.01

Cereals and products

143.4

147.4

2.79

148.0

151.6

2.43

144.9

148.7

2.62
 

1.1.02

Meat and fish

187.5

197.0

5.07

194.8

202.2

3.80

190.1

198.8

4.58
 

1.1.03

Egg

173.4

176.5

1.79

178.4

180.0

0.90

175.3

177.9

1.48
 

1.1.04

Milk and products

154.0

159.8

3.77

154.4

160.0

3.63

154.1

159.9

3.76
 

1.1.05

Oils and fats

154.8

195.8

26.49

144.1

173.5

20.40

150.9

187.6

24.32
 

1.1.06

Fruits

147.0

152.0

3.40

152.6

158.3

3.74

149.6

154.9

3.54
 

1.1.07

Vegetables

187.8

172.4

-8.20

206.8

219.5

6.14

194.2

188.4

-2.99
 

1.1.08

Pulses and products

159.5

164.4

3.07

162.1

164.2

1.30

160.4

164.3

2.43
 

1.1.09

Sugar and Confectionery

113.8

120.6

5.98

116.3

121.9

4.82

114.6

121.0

5.58
 

1.1.10

Spices

164.5

171.7

4.38

163.0

168.2

3.19

164.0

170.5

3.96
 

1.2.11

Non-alcoholic beverages

156.1

169.7

8.71

145.9

156.5

7.27

151.8

164.2

8.17
 

1.1.12

Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.

164.3

175.1

6.57

167.2

178.1

6.52

165.6

176.5

6.58

1

  

Food and beverages

159.6

165.8

3.88

163.4

172.2

5.39

161.0

168.2

4.47

2

  

Pan, tobacco and intoxicants

184.6

190.9

3.41

191.8

196.8

2.61

186.5

192.5

3.22
 

3.1.01

Clothing

157.5

171.9

9.14

152.5

163.3

7.08

155.5

168.5

8.36
 

3.1.02

Footwear

152.4

167.3

9.78

137.3

146.7

6.85

146.1

158.7

8.62

3

  

Clothing and footwear

156.8

171.2

9.18

150.2

160.7

6.99

154.2

167.0

8.30

4

  

Housing

157.7

163.4

3.61

157.7

163.4

3.61

5

  

Fuel and light

150.9

165.6

9.74

142.9

161.7

13.16

147.9

164.1

10.95
 

6.1.01

Household goods and services

153.9

163.9

6.50

145.7

156.0

7.07

150.0

160.2

6.80
 

6.1.02

Health

162.5

174.0

7.08

154.1

165.1

7.14

159.3

170.6

7.09
 

6.1.03

Transport and communication

147.5

160.1

8.54

136.9

151.6

10.74

141.9

155.6

9.65
 

6.1.04

Recreation and amusement

155.1

164.5

6.06

145.4

157.6

8.39

149.6

160.6

7.35
 

6.1.05

Education

163.5

169.7

3.79

156.1

160.6

2.88

159.2

164.4

3.27
 

6.1.06

Personal care and effects

156.2

162.8

4.23

157.7

162.4

2.98

156.8

162.6

3.70

6

  

Miscellaneous

155.9

166.0

6.48

147.6

157.8

6.91

151.9

162.0

6.65

General Index (All Groups)

158.5

167.0

5.36

156.0

165.1

5.83

157.3

166.1

5.59

Consumer Food Price Index

159.1

164.6

3.46

163.4

171.7

5.08

160.6

167.1

4.05


Notes:


  1. Prov.       : Provisional.

  2. –               : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.




Annex III


State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices


(Base: 2012=100)












































Sl. No.

Name of the State/UT

Rural

Urban

Combined

Weights

Nov. 21 Index


(Final)

Dec. 21 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Nov. 21 Index


(Final)

Dec. 21 Index


(Prov.)

Weights

Nov. 21 Index


(Final)

Dec. 21 Index


(Prov.)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

1

Andhra Pradesh

5.40

168.9

169.3

3.64

170.7

171.5

4.58

169.6

170.1

2

Arunachal Pradesh

0.14

173.8

172.9

0.06

0.10

173.8

172.9

3

Assam

2.63

171.7

170.2

0.79

168.7

166.9

1.77

171.1

169.5

4

Bihar

8.21

166.1

164.3

1.62

171.0

169.3

5.14

166.8

165.0

5

Chhattisgarh

1.68

166.1

165.5

1.22

164.9

163.7

1.46

165.6

164.8

6

Delhi

0.28

159.5

159.6

5.64

161.3

157.7

2.77

161.2

157.8

7

Goa

0.14

166.2

165.9

0.25

161.5

161.8

0.19

163.3

163.4

8

Gujarat

4.54

162.4

161.9

6.82

156.0

156.3

5.60

158.8

158.7

9

Haryana

3.30

163.5

162.5

3.35

159.2

158.3

3.32

161.5

160.5

10

Himachal Pradesh

1.03

161.0

158.9

0.26

164.8

164.7

0.67

161.7

160.0

11

Jharkhand

1.96

164.7

164.1

1.39

169.8

168.1

1.69

166.6

165.6

12

Karnataka

5.09

168.0

168.9

6.81

173.7

174.3

5.89

171.1

171.8

13

Kerala

5.50

171.5

172.9

3.46

170.5

170.9

4.55

171.1

172.2

14

Madhya Pradesh

4.93

166.0

164.3

3.97

168.7

166.8

4.48

167.1

165.3

15

Maharashtra

8.25

168.1

167.8

18.86

159.8

160.5

13.18

162.6

162.9

16

Manipur

0.23

187.2

186.9

0.12

173.0

172.6

0.18

182.7

182.4

17

Meghalaya

0.28

158.3

158.7

0.15

162.4

162.4

0.22

159.6

159.8

18

Mizoram

0.07

165.6

166.2

0.13

164.5

164.2

0.10

164.9

165.0

19

Nagaland

0.14

176.7

177.7

0.12

162.5

163.0

0.13

170.7

171.5

20

Odisha

2.93

168.6

168.1

1.31

163.9

162.9

2.18

167.3

166.6

21

Punjab

3.31

162.6

161.3

3.09

154.7

153.1

3.21

159.1

157.6

22

Rajasthan

6.63

163.3

162.4

4.23

162.7

162.5

5.51

163.1

162.4

23

Sikkim

0.06

182.5

182.3

0.03

170.1

170.4

0.05

178.5

178.4

24

Tamil Nadu

5.55

172.1

173.9

9.20

173.3

174.4

7.25

172.8

174.2

25

Telangana

3.16

174.8

173.8

4.41

170.2

169.6

3.74

172.3

171.5

26

Tripura

0.35

185.0

184.6

0.14

171.2

171.6

0.25

181.4

181.2

27

Uttar Pradesh

14.83

166.0

164.2

9.54

166.2

164.5

12.37

166.1

164.3

28

Uttarakhand

1.06

163.5

163.1

0.73

167.4

163.8

0.91

165.0

163.4

29

West Bengal

6.99

172.5

171.9

7.20

171.8

170.5

7.09

172.2

171.2

30

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

0.05

183.9

188.1

0.07

169.8

169.8

0.06

176.7

178.8

31

Chandigarh

0.02

169.8

169.8

0.34

158.0

156.5

0.17

158.7

157.3

32

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

0.02

153.8

154.7

0.04

161.8

162.1

0.03

159.1

159.6

33

Daman & Diu

0.02

170.4

171.7

0.02

163.9

164.6

0.02

167.7

168.7

34

Jammu & Kashmir*

1.14

176.8

176.4

0.72

175.9

173.8

0.94

176.5

175.5

35

Lakshadweep

0.01

178.0

176.0

0.01

160.6

163.1

0.01

169.1

169.4

36

Puducherry

0.08

174.0

173.0

0.27

170.4

172.1

0.17

171.3

172.3

All India

100.00

167.6

167.0

100.00

165.6

165.1

100.00

166.7

166.1


Notes:


  1. Prov.             :  Provisional

  2. —   :  indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled.

  3. *    : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir


and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).




Annex IV




Major State/UT wise year-on-year inflation rates (%) for December 2021 (Provisional)


(Base: 2012=100)






























Sl. No.

Name of the State/UT

Rural

Urban

Combined

Dec. 20 Index


(Final)

Dec. 21


Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Dec. 20 Index


(Final)

Dec. 21


Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

Dec. 20 Index


(Final)

Dec. 21


Index


(Prov.)

Inflation Rate


(%)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

1

Andhra Pradesh

160.5

169.3

5.48

161.4

171.5

6.26

160.8

170.1

5.78

2

Assam

162.5

170.2

4.74

162.3

166.9

2.83

162.5

169.5

4.31

3

Bihar

158.4

164.3

3.72

160.4

169.3

5.55

158.7

165.0

3.97

4

Chhattisgarh

158.9

165.5

4.15

155.3

163.7

5.41

157.5

164.8

4.63

5

Delhi

152.3

159.6

4.79

147.9

157.7

6.63

148.1

157.8

6.55

6

Gujarat

153.0

161.9

5.82

148.8

156.3

5.04

150.6

158.7

5.38

7

Haryana

150.9

162.5

7.69

150.0

158.3

5.53

150.5

160.5

6.64

8

Himachal Pradesh

150.8

158.9

5.37

154.5

164.7

6.60

151.5

160.0

5.61

9

Jharkhand

159.5

164.1

2.88

159.0

168.1

5.72

159.3

165.6

3.95

10

Karnataka

159.8

168.9

5.69

162.7

174.3

7.13

161.4

171.8

6.44

11

Kerala

165.6

172.9

4.41

162.3

170.9

5.30

164.4

172.2

4.74

12

Madhya Pradesh

154.9

164.3

6.07

157.9

166.8

5.64

156.1

165.3

5.89

13

Maharashtra

157.4

167.8

6.61

151.1

160.5

6.22

153.2

162.9

6.33

14

Odisha

163.0

168.1

3.13

156.0

162.9

4.42

161.0

166.6

3.48

15

Punjab

155.6

161.3

3.66

148.1

153.1

3.38

152.2

157.6

3.55

16

Rajasthan

154.6

162.4

5.05

154.5

162.5

5.18

154.6

162.4

5.05

17

Tamil Nadu

163.3

173.9

6.49

163.4

174.4

6.73

163.4

174.2

6.61

18

Telangana

164.3

173.8

5.78

158.9

169.6

6.73

161.3

171.5

6.32

19

Uttar Pradesh

154.9

164.2

6.00

156.6

164.5

5.04

155.5

164.3

5.66

20

Uttarakhand

154.9

163.1

5.29

153.6

163.8

6.64

154.4

163.4

5.83

21

West Bengal

162.6

171.9

5.72

160.6

170.5

6.16

161.7

171.2

5.88

22

Jammu & Kashmir*

165.3

176.4

6.72

163.6

173.8

6.23

164.7

175.5

6.56

All India

158.5

167.0

5.36

156.0

165.1

5.83

157.3

166.1

5.59


Notes: 


  1. Prov.     :  Provisional.

  2. *               : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu &  Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).


