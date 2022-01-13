BG Locksmith Now Offering 24-Hour Emergency Services

BG Locksmith has transparent pricing with no hidden fees, even for emergency calls. All rates are based on flat fees and fully disclosed before service is provided. The company is committed to offering affordable pricing for all customers.

In addition to 24-hour emergency services, BG Locksmith also offers services for residential, commercial and auto needs. They offer high-security locks, keyless locks and lock repair services. The company can assist with all residential lock and key needs, including lockout service, lock installation and home door repair. All BG Locksmith products have a six-month warranty.

BG Locksmith offers similar services for commercial locations, including office lockout, safe lockout, panic bar exit alarm installation and storefront door lock repair. The company also offers industrial locksmith services, such as heavy-duty locks, interchangeable core locks and buzzer systems.

BG Locksmith can also help with automotive needs, such as unlocking car and truck doors if keys have been locked in the car. The company can also make replacement motorcycle keys and car keys and can replace key fobs. They can also repair ignition locks.

The skilled locksmiths, who are licensed, bonded and insured, can rekey locks for master keys, change safe combinations and install highly secure locks.

The top-rated locksmith company puts the safety and security of customers first. Their friendly technicians can answer any questions and solve almost all lock-related problems. Customer service is always on call and online to schedule a repair, installation or replacement. The company consistently upgrades its technology to ensure it can assist with any lock problems as new and better systems are developed.

“Our company is proud to have a great team of professionals who are always ready to serve you 24/7. They are the reason why our company is continuing to grow and serve the Bowling Green, Kentucky area,” said Tim Arefkin. “We equipped them with the knowledge and skills in this field of industry. Our locksmiths have undergone extensive training to make sure they will do the job at hand, fast, reliable and with a smile.”

For more information, visit bowlinggreenlocksmiths.com.