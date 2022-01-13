General Contractor in Garland, Texas, Launches Commercial Division, Expanding Customer Base

Arrow Construction & Demolition is proud to announce the launch of a new commercial division beginning in January 2022.

The licensed general contractor, based out of Garland, Texas, has historically focused on residential services like kitchen and bathroom remodels, new additions, flooring, and demolition for homeowners. However, with the launch of its commercial division, it will now be able to serve local businesses and organizations with a whole suite of commercial contracting services.

After building up its workforce and fortifying its equipment, Arrow Construction & Demolition is able to serve commercial clients in a wide variety of industries, including:

– Hotels and inns

– Restaurants

– Retail and grocery stores

– Law practices

– Medical practices

– Nonprofit organizations

– Municipal agencies

– Call centers

– Health and fitness centers

– Miscellaneous offices

It is important to note that the construction company is launching this commercial division in direct response to a growing demand for reliable, trustworthy general contractors in the business sector.

“Owning a small business is immensely challenging, especially right now. That’s why we understand when business owners are wary of general contractors. They can’t afford to hire the wrong team and waste their precious resources,” explains Juan “Ramon” Sanchez, owner of Arrow Construction & Demolition.

“We decided it was time for us to help out our fellow business owners in Garland by providing them with honest, dependable work. Hence, our new commercial division.”

Local businesses can now hire Arrow Construction & Demolition for any of the following services:

– New commercial construction

– Tenant improvements

– Office build-outs

– Commercial concrete

– Commercial remodeling

– Hotel and restaurant renovations

Arrow Construction & Demolition is a commercial construction company with 15+ years of trade experience, providing all-inclusive service to businesses in Garland, Allen, Dallas, and beyond.