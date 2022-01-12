Moises Esquenazi, MD, a Psychiatrist with Halifax Health Medical Center

New York City, New York Jan 11, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – An excellent psychiatrist, Dr. Esquenazi is in practice at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Back in 1988, he earned his medical degree from the Fundación Escuela de Medicina Juan N. Corpas in Bogota, Colombia, and completed a residency in sports medicine and cardiac rehabilitation at the Universidad El Bosque in 1995. After relocating to the United States, he completed a residency in psychiatry at Larkin Community Hospital in 2017.

Psychiatry is the medical specialty devoted to the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of mental disorders. These include various maladaptations related to mood, behavior, cognition, and perceptions. Psychiatrists evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients with mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders. They conduct thorough psychiatric evaluations, develop treatment plans, prescribe medication, and evaluate treatment results.

